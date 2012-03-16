REFILE-Busy securitization week shows growing appetite for risk

By Adam Tempkin
NEW YORK, March 16 (IFR) - More than $7.5 billion in
US asset-backed securities (ABS) across 11 deals hit the market
this week, making it the busiest for issuance so far this year.
The surge brought year-to-date volume to more than $45
billion, putting it significantly ahead of the roughly $30
billion of issuance at the same point last year. The encouraging
level of supply also puts US ABS volume on a trajectory to
eclipse last year's $127 billion full-year total.
At least four deals this past week were increased in size
and oversubscribed due to investor demand, meaning that the
demand for the bonds exceeded the amount of issuance several
times over.
"ABS issuance has ramped up extraordinarily this year," said
Chris Sullivan, chief investment officer at the United Nations
Federal Credit Union, who oversees a fixed income portfolio of
more than $1.2 billion.
"The underlying demand has been strong from investors for
relatively secure, well-structured, short, relatively safe
investments, and ABS fits the bill."
ABS volume reached a peak of $754 billion in 2006, which
included home-equity ABS issuance, a sector that was just
beginning to ramp up amid the housing boom, according to the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.
The residential-mortgage component of ABS mostly disappeared
following the crisis, but an improvement in consumer credit has
given a boost to bonds backed by autos, credit cards, and
student loans.
Consumer-loan backed ABS is really heating up in both the
primary and secondary markets. This past week, for instance,
there were very large bid lists and increased trading in the
secondary markets, as the buyside started rolling off seasoned,
or legacy, paper in order to be able to allocate the money to
the swath of deals in the primary market.
One dealer noted that, typically, an investor may sell off a
seasoned bond with an initial two-year weighted average life
(WAL) that has paid down to a 0.5-year WAL, and then use the
proceeds to purchase new two-year bonds.
In fact, more than $2 billion traded in the US non-mortgage
ABS secondary this past week, compared to $500 million during a
typical week.
Investors have money to put to work, dealers say, and the
positive momentum in broader economic activity - both consumer
and commercial - may have encouraged issuers to
opportunistically tap the new-issue ABS market.
On the other hand, the sheer range of asset classes
represented this past week - auto lease, sub-prime auto,
timeshare receivables, structured settlement, drug-royalties,
equipment, UK credit card, UK RMBS with US dollar tranches -
suggests that the trend may go beyond just opportunistic
issuance, and that the US ABS market may actually be poised for
strong year-over-year growth for the first time since the
crisis.
Investors of all stripes have been coming out of the
woodwork in the search for yield.
A timeshare receivables transaction from Sierra Wyndham
increased in size this past week to $450 million from $250
million as more than 30 investors eagerly participated. The deal
printed at the tight end of expected price talk for the class A
bonds, and the blended yield offered to investors was just over
3% down to the Triple B level.
Similarly, an equipment-finance ABS from CNH was also
increased in size to nearly $1 billion from $800 million, with
almost 50 investors playing in the transaction.
The demand for the paper has allowed issuers to achieve
attractive financing. The CNH deal, for instance, achieved
improved spread compression compared to the issuer's 2011
transactions: the Triple A classes of this week's offering had a
blended Triple A spread of 21bp, while CNH's 2011-B offering had
a 30bp blended spread for the same classes. Tightening spreads
mean that there was healthy demand for the securities, allowing
the issuer to offer lower yields to investors.
INCREASED APPETITE FOR RISK
Investors continue to view ABS as a very safe, liquid market
to add spread. But even beyond the safest and short-maturity
senior bonds, investors' increasing appetite for risk has set
the recent rally apart.
Several transactions this past week had capital structures
down to the Single A and Triple B level, and all types of
investors, including insurance companies, scooped them up.
Moreover, a rental car ABS from Avis and a
structured-settlement backed trade from J.G. Wentworth offered
investors longer maturities, meaning that investors apparently
also have an increased appetite for "duration", or longer bond
life-expectancies.
"The depth of investor participation in the subordinate
bonds across a wide range of assets was the most telling sign of
the week," said Jay Steiner, head of banking and origination for
the credit solutions group at Deutsche Bank. "This is not just a
short duration Triple A market today."
"It is known in the market that there is good relative value
in subordinates," added Mike Kagawa, a senior ABS portfolio
manager at Los Angeles-based Payden & Rygel.
SUBPRIME AUTO BONDS 'HOT'
Moreover, there has been a notable increase in subprime auto
securitization, despite a recent loosening of underwriting in
the sector. In a Moody's report issued on Thursday, the agency
said that losses on loan pools backing subprime auto ABS will
begin to increase as loan underwriting standards revert to their
pre-crisis norm.
The increase in subprime auto origination is reflected in
the recent spike in subprime auto ABS. This past week alone, ABS
offerings from Santander Consumer USA and Consumer Portfolio
Services (CPS) were increased in size due to investor demand and
oversubscribed. Another subprime auto deal from Prestige Auto,
for $230 million, started pre-marketing on Friday.
Spreads have tightened for certain issuers, even compared to
their deals from January. More than 65 investors participated in
this week's Santander offering. The current transaction's
blended yield down to the Triple B bond was 2.36%, compared to a
blended yield of 2.92% for the issuer's January 2012 transaction
(2012-1) - which is only about eight weeks ago.
The Santander transaction was also increased in size to
$1.25 billion from $750 million. The weighted average Triple A
spreads on the company's January issue was 70bp; on this week's
deal, it was 43bp - a 40% spread compression in just a few
weeks, meaning that demand is growing for the paper.
The subordinate pieces on the CPS transaction were also said
to be oversubscribed.
"The subordinates were hot on this one", said an investment
bank syndicate manager.
Pricing tightened in for the Single A and Triple B pieces,
while the Double B plus tranche and the 1.65-year Single B plus
tranche were priced at yields of 6.6% and 8.75%, tighter than
initial price guidance.
