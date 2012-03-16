REFILE-Busy securitization week shows growing appetite for risk

By Adam Tempkin

NEW YORK, March 16 (IFR) - More than $7.5 billion in US asset-backed securities (ABS) across 11 deals hit the market this week, making it the busiest for issuance so far this year.

The surge brought year-to-date volume to more than $45 billion, putting it significantly ahead of the roughly $30 billion of issuance at the same point last year. The encouraging level of supply also puts US ABS volume on a trajectory to eclipse last year's $127 billion full-year total.

At least four deals this past week were increased in size and oversubscribed due to investor demand, meaning that the demand for the bonds exceeded the amount of issuance several times over.

"ABS issuance has ramped up extraordinarily this year," said Chris Sullivan, chief investment officer at the United Nations Federal Credit Union, who oversees a fixed income portfolio of more than $1.2 billion.

"The underlying demand has been strong from investors for relatively secure, well-structured, short, relatively safe investments, and ABS fits the bill."

ABS volume reached a peak of $754 billion in 2006, which included home-equity ABS issuance, a sector that was just beginning to ramp up amid the housing boom, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

The residential-mortgage component of ABS mostly disappeared following the crisis, but an improvement in consumer credit has given a boost to bonds backed by autos, credit cards, and student loans.

Consumer-loan backed ABS is really heating up in both the primary and secondary markets. This past week, for instance, there were very large bid lists and increased trading in the secondary markets, as the buyside started rolling off seasoned, or legacy, paper in order to be able to allocate the money to the swath of deals in the primary market.

One dealer noted that, typically, an investor may sell off a seasoned bond with an initial two-year weighted average life (WAL) that has paid down to a 0.5-year WAL, and then use the proceeds to purchase new two-year bonds.

In fact, more than $2 billion traded in the US non-mortgage ABS secondary this past week, compared to $500 million during a typical week.

Investors have money to put to work, dealers say, and the positive momentum in broader economic activity - both consumer and commercial - may have encouraged issuers to opportunistically tap the new-issue ABS market.

On the other hand, the sheer range of asset classes represented this past week - auto lease, sub-prime auto, timeshare receivables, structured settlement, drug-royalties, equipment, UK credit card, UK RMBS with US dollar tranches - suggests that the trend may go beyond just opportunistic issuance, and that the US ABS market may actually be poised for strong year-over-year growth for the first time since the crisis.

Investors of all stripes have been coming out of the woodwork in the search for yield.

A timeshare receivables transaction from Sierra Wyndham increased in size this past week to $450 million from $250 million as more than 30 investors eagerly participated. The deal printed at the tight end of expected price talk for the class A bonds, and the blended yield offered to investors was just over 3% down to the Triple B level.

Similarly, an equipment-finance ABS from CNH was also increased in size to nearly $1 billion from $800 million, with almost 50 investors playing in the transaction.

The demand for the paper has allowed issuers to achieve attractive financing. The CNH deal, for instance, achieved improved spread compression compared to the issuer's 2011 transactions: the Triple A classes of this week's offering had a blended Triple A spread of 21bp, while CNH's 2011-B offering had a 30bp blended spread for the same classes. Tightening spreads mean that there was healthy demand for the securities, allowing the issuer to offer lower yields to investors.

INCREASED APPETITE FOR RISK

Investors continue to view ABS as a very safe, liquid market to add spread. But even beyond the safest and short-maturity senior bonds, investors' increasing appetite for risk has set the recent rally apart.

Several transactions this past week had capital structures down to the Single A and Triple B level, and all types of investors, including insurance companies, scooped them up.

Moreover, a rental car ABS from Avis and a structured-settlement backed trade from J.G. Wentworth offered investors longer maturities, meaning that investors apparently also have an increased appetite for "duration", or longer bond life-expectancies.

"The depth of investor participation in the subordinate bonds across a wide range of assets was the most telling sign of the week," said Jay Steiner, head of banking and origination for the credit solutions group at Deutsche Bank. "This is not just a short duration Triple A market today."

"It is known in the market that there is good relative value in subordinates," added Mike Kagawa, a senior ABS portfolio manager at Los Angeles-based Payden & Rygel.

SUBPRIME AUTO BONDS 'HOT'

Moreover, there has been a notable increase in subprime auto securitization, despite a recent loosening of underwriting in the sector. In a Moody's report issued on Thursday, the agency said that losses on loan pools backing subprime auto ABS will begin to increase as loan underwriting standards revert to their pre-crisis norm.

The increase in subprime auto origination is reflected in the recent spike in subprime auto ABS. This past week alone, ABS offerings from Santander Consumer USA and Consumer Portfolio Services (CPS) were increased in size due to investor demand and oversubscribed. Another subprime auto deal from Prestige Auto, for $230 million, started pre-marketing on Friday.

Spreads have tightened for certain issuers, even compared to their deals from January. More than 65 investors participated in this week's Santander offering. The current transaction's blended yield down to the Triple B bond was 2.36%, compared to a blended yield of 2.92% for the issuer's January 2012 transaction (2012-1) - which is only about eight weeks ago.

The Santander transaction was also increased in size to $1.25 billion from $750 million. The weighted average Triple A spreads on the company's January issue was 70bp; on this week's deal, it was 43bp - a 40% spread compression in just a few weeks, meaning that demand is growing for the paper.

The subordinate pieces on the CPS transaction were also said to be oversubscribed.

"The subordinates were hot on this one", said an investment bank syndicate manager.

Pricing tightened in for the Single A and Triple B pieces, while the Double B plus tranche and the 1.65-year Single B plus tranche were priced at yields of 6.6% and 8.75%, tighter than initial price guidance. ---

