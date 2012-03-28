COMMENT: GE Capital can shrug off ratings warning

March 28 (IFR) - Moody's has put GE Capital Corp under review for a projected two-notch downgrade from its current Aa2 rating, but there seems to be little reason to be defensive on the credit.

In laying out its new ratings parameters on March 19, Moody's said it had concluded that finance companies overall had "higher risks than previously considered".

The ratings agency specifically cited GECC's reliance on wholesale funding as a potential drag on ratings, and said there was a "wider gap" between the risk profiles of GE Capital and GE's industrial businesses.

But the credit metrics of GE Capital, one of the largest US issuers of long-term corporate debt, are trending in the right direction, and the Moody's move appears to have more to do with a change in ratings methodology for financial companies than any company-specific problems.

GE Capital has built up an $80bn cash balance, and is refinancing or retiring $80bn of its bonds coming due in 2012. Tangible common equity has improved to 9.8% in the recent quarter from 5.2% in the third quarter of 2008, reflecting stronger internal capital generation.

The major driver of higher fourth-quarter earnings, which increased 58% year over year, has been continued improvement in the asset quality of the portfolio. Asset-quality metrics were better, as both non-earning assets and write-offs declined.

The Federal Reserve, which took over as GE Capital's regulator last year, is also a positive development. Management is keen to send a clear message to its new regulator that it's a disciplined lender.

The company is also in the process of shrinking its overall portfolio to free up additional capital. The company's new 2012 ending net investment target for capital finance is $425bn-$440bn, down from its prior target of $440bn. That compares to $525bn at the end of 2008.

A portion of this reduction is accomplished by selling off underperforming "red assets" -- businesses that tie up too much capital or do not fit into a more conservative portfolio.

GE Capital is focusing on expanding operations labeled "green" for commercial lending and leasing for midsize companies where they have competitive advantages. These operations include aircraft leasing, private-label credit cards, and franchise financing.

Furthermore, unlike other financial lenders, GE Capital has the support of a well-positioned and under-leveraged parent company. GE guarantees it will give GE Capital money if the subsidiary's ratio of earnings to fixed charges like interest expenses drops below 1.1 to 1 at the end of any year.

BRINGING GOOD BONDS TO LIFE

Although GE Capital expects to be a large issuer going forward, its current guidance calls for declining levels of issuance relative to its maturing debt, as the unit turns to new sources of funding.

Its share of USD issuance of corporate bonds has declined from 4.6% in 2007 to 1.56% in 2011. Its growing reliance on alternative funding, securitization, covered bonds and deposits has grown from 8% in 2007 to 22% in 2011.

GE Capital should see acceleration in its funding diversification plan, due to its recent $7.5bn acquisition of MetLife's retail depository business. The attainment of these deposits, comprised of CDs and money market accounts, will help GE Capital build a stronger and more cost-efficient funding base. Perhaps more importantly, they will pare exposure to financial systems shocks by reducing reliance on the commercial paper market.

With $280bn in corporate bonds outstanding, yields on GE Capital's bonds are still trading in line with the large money-center banks. The GECC 4.65% 2021 bonds are currently trading at 107.375 and yielding 3.64%, while the JP Morgan 4.5% 2022 bonds are trading 104.75 and yielding 3.91%. Even wider are the Citigroup 4.5% 2022 bonds that are yielding 4.31% at a current price of 101.50.

And while GE Capital's credit default swap spreads have tightened in the past few months, they are trading wide in relation to its banking peers -- whose ratings are associated with greater credit risk and potential downgrades by Moody's.

The company's current 5-year CDS level is trading at 137bps, the same level the company traded at back in early July. That compares to 5-year CDS of 84bps for Wells Fargo and 93bps for JP Morgan as of March 28 -- issuers rated A2 and Aa3, respectively.

Even with a full two-notch downgrade, GE Capital at A1 would still be rated higher than the projected ratings of its peers. Therefore GE Capital's cash bonds and CDS spreads should tighten further to the appropriate credit risk profile of the company.

