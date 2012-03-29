UPDATE 1-Zions online bond sale raises questions for issuer

By Andrea Johnson
March 29 (IFR) - Zions Bancorporation's sale last week of
corporate bonds via an internet auction, its biggest such offer
to date, provided a more level playing field to small investors
who are often locked out of deals.
But the bonds' price gains in secondary trading this week
suggest the web platform may not be ideal for the issuer.
Zions on March 22 priced a $300 million 5-year
offer via an internet-based modified Dutch auction mechanism,
administered by Zions Direct Inc.
Bidders started with the coupon set at 4.50% and were then
asked to place bids at any price at, or above, the minimum bid
price of $93.00 (6.147% yield) all the way up to $100.00 (4.50%
yield). A total of 171 bids came in, with 140 of those accepted.
The deal ended up clearing at $94.25 to yield 5.843%.
But the day after pricing, bonds popped 3 points, and on
Wednesday, large Trace trades were moving through at around
$99.5 - up more than 5 points and trading at a 4.613% yield -
around 114bp tighter than the original pricing spread.
With such a substantial trade up post pricing - a very
unusual occurrence in the current market - most think the issuer
could have done a lot better going the traditional syndicate
route.
"I really think this is more of a retail platform," said
Spencer Lee, portfolio manager for investment grade credit at
Newfleet Asset Management.
"I believe Zions wanted to use it to showcase their
proprietary system, but they paid to do so. It is pretty clear
based on where it's trading now that they could have achieved a
much better execution had they opted for a more traditional
method."
A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD
Internet bond sales are not new - Zions hosts regular muni,
corporate and CD auctions online, albeit for smaller amounts.
The first online corporate bond sale took place in August
2000, when Dow Chemical issued a $300 million 7.0% 5-year, via
WR Hambrecht, with joint managers Bear Stearns, HSBC and
Williams Capital.
In March 2001, Ford Motor followed, issuing a $750 million
6.125% 3-year via WR Hambrecht and HSBC.
The internet has undergone tremendous changes since the
early 2000s and auctions now take place at the household level.
But many still wonder if the process will take hold in corporate
bond land with likely resistance from players fundamental to the
process.
"The system never caught on for obvious reasons. The big
banks don't like it because it lowers their fees, cuts their
power and makes them somewhat irrelevant," said one syndicate
source. " The big investors don't like it because it takes away
their pricing power, size advantage and side perks that come
along with it."
Still, the process has benefits for small investors.
The modified Dutch auction process works like this;
potential investors enter bids for the number of bonds they want
to purchase as well as the price they are willing to pay. Once
all the bids are submitted, the allotted placement is assigned
to the bidders from the highest bids down, until the desired
size of the bonds is reached.
However, the price that each bidder pays is based on the
lowest price of all the allotted bidders, or the last successful
bid. So in the case of the Zions trade, those that bid par
ended up paying $94.25. Any bids under $94.25 were shut out. Any
bids above $94.25 were allocated all of the bonds that were bid
for.
The Zions process tweaked Zions Direct's standard modified
Dutch auction process a bit in that if an investor put in a bid
at the clearing price they would be allocated at least
something. That differs from Zions Direct's standard modified
Dutch auction, in which bids with earlier time stamps have
priority over later bids.
So someone who bid for $10m at $94.25 at 10am and filled the
book, then someone who bid $1m at 10:01am would not receive any
bonds. In this auction, bonds were allocated pro-rata to the
clearing price bidders.
That changes things for the big boys who often get whatever
they ask for on bond deals, and smaller investors who get what's
left over - sometimes nothing.
It also takes some power away from the larger buyside
players when it comes to dictating price.
If the process catches on, syndicate desks may be a lot
more lightly staffed. But the Zions deal did have underwriters
which Zions officials said were crucial. Deutsche Bank
Securities Inc., Goldman, Sachs & Co. and J.P. Morgan Securities
LLC were underwriters and joint book-runners.
"It was critical to have the assistance of the underwriters
on this trade. We don't have the bandwidth to bring hundreds of
institutional clients up to speed on the process, manage pricing
expectations and deal with documentation.
"This was a senior note issue with underwriters. It was
just the selling process that was different," said James Abbott,
head of investor relations at Zions.
PAYING THE PRICE
To be sure, there were several factors that would have
resulted in a large concession even with the traditional
process. A 92bp concession is hefty in the current market, but
not completely out of whack.
A recent 12-year trade from regional broker dealer Raymond
James, rated Baa2/BBB, paid a new issue concession
around 45bp.
The Zions deal would require more concession given its
rating. The Zions deal is rated by S&P at BBB-, Fitch at
BBB-and DBRS at BBB low. There was no Moody's rating on the
deal, but the outstanding Moody's rating on Zions' long-term
deposits is Ba3, giving the deal more of a split-rated feel.
As a guide to where split-rated FIG deals were trading,
International Lease Finance Corp, rated B1/BBB-, on March 14
priced a $1.5 billion offer of 3- and 7-year notes, with bid
yields quoted between 5.146% and 6.276%.
The question is whether Zions can get the online sale
platform to generate a clearing price more in line with the
traditional syndication method - enough to make issuers think it
an attractive way to sell bonds.
"Trying to break new ground and new issuance methodology on
a name that hasn't been able to access the institutional market
for years was always going to be tough," said one investor. "If
there were many issuers that decided to use this process, it's
not to say that we wouldn't warm up to it, learn more about it
and become more familiar with the process. But for now, it
seems like a hassle."
The investor bid deliberately low to ensure he would
participate.
"Then I got busy with other things and forgot to check back
in before the auction closed. Now I'm out 5 points," he said.
Zions officials are confident the system will run more
smoothly in round 2.
"This was a new process for many institutional corporate
bonds investors - even some of the big guys. There are certain
bidding strategies to be considered to make sure you get at
least something," said Evan Hill, vice president at Zions.
"There was a lot of education with this first trade, and it
was key that the education process took place on our own
offering. Next time around, I think investors will be in a
better position to navigate the bidding process."
The deal certainly got the word out on a sales method that
may be even eventually be favored by market players that are
currently not in the inner circle of the more traditional
method.
It may be tested again this year with a follow-up trade from
Zions. As part of the Fed's capital plan and review process,
Zions has approval to repay its $1.4 billion TARP capital in
two installments of $700 million each - one installment in the
near future and one in the second half.
To fund the payment, Zions announced plans to issue
approximately $600 million of new senior debt.