Pitney Bowes CDS widens, but is it justified?

April 2 (IFR) - The CDS of Pitney Bowes has widened sharply since January, but that is more likely due to a resetting of short positions than real investor worry about the potential of a credit event from the S&P 500 company.

The net notional volume of its credit default swaps (CDS) -- that is, the net sum of insurance bought and sold against a Pitney default -- has declined for three consecutive weeks.

That said, however, Pitney remains under review for a multi-notch downgrade by Moody's, and its CDS will keep trending wider until a catalyst for tightening emerges.

Nearly a century old, the company -- which began as a maker of postage machines -- has in recent years seen its CDS trade in a very narrow range.

Even during the depths of the financial crisis, with the company in the midst of restructuring, Pitney CDS rotated in a 100bp-160bp range - meaning that it cost $100k-$160k per year for five years to insure debt issued by the company against a potential default.

By 2010 that figure had compressed to the 50bp area. But the company's credit ratings started to plummet that same year.

Standard & Poor's stripped Pitney of its A rating, lowering the company to BBB+, and its CDS migrated back to the 140bp-160bp range.

That range held until August 2011, when spreads began to widen meaningfully to 200bp-270bp. The next month, Fitch also downgraded Pitney Bowes to BBB+ -- just three levels above junk-bond status.

The company's CDS finally began to capitulate in January, widening to 300bp-310bp. Then Fitch downgraded Pitney again this February, the same month that the company reported another soft quarter.

The latest warning from Moody's on March 15 has seemingly struck a nerve with synthetic investors. Pitney's swap spreads are currently at all-time wides of more than 360bp.

Yet other measures of the relative value of the mail services company are holding steady.

One of those measures is the CDS-cash basis -- a rough indicator of investor perception about cost of funding.

Heavier risk implies a negative basis, while a positive basis is usually associated with a healthier credit.

Using the company's $500mln 5.75% bonds due 15 Sept 17 as a reference entity versus 5yr CDS, there is currently a positive basis in Pitney.

The basis can be extrapolated using the bond's z-spread, which is one measure of market sentiment in an instrument.

The CDS-cash basis has remained in the range of 31bp to 39bp since February, albeit with some oscillations lower. Looking at a broader picture, the CDS-cash basis on this bond has been cited at 37bp in August 2010 and 39bp in November 2011.

Liquidity in the secondary market also factors into this, but for the most part, the z-spread on this bond has held in a consistent 200-250bp range from roughly September 2010 until mid-February 2012, when it began to track higher into the present 300-340bp area.

At this juncture, CDS remains higher than the z-spread, but both are in the mid-300bp.

Another way to measure risk perception on a credit is notional volumes; and in Pitney's case, as mentioned earlier, that has been declining for three weeks.

Moreover, gross notional, or the sum of all outstanding CDS contracts, dropped about a half of a percentage in the latest period -- the biggest drop in about four weeks.

The decrease in notional volumes could be suggestive of position unwinds, particularly short positions. Since the net notional declined, it might be indicative of a lack of contract hedging, or even speculators taking a one-sided position and perhaps driving CDS wider.

Given the comprehensive consistency in Pitney CDS as well as the 2017s z-spread, the recent CDS widening is more likely the resetting of short positions at wider wides, rather than increasing worries about the potential for a credit event.

As analysts at Barclays have written, Pitney has manageable maturities with $400m in notes due in October and a $150m term loan due this year. It is at low risk for a credit event, relatively speaking, but spreads will trade akin to a higher-yield entity until the multi-notch downgrade threat is resolved.

