US investment grade bond flow hits a wall

NEW YORK, April 13 (IFR) - After a record $294.2 billion
first quarter, the investment-grade new issuance market has
started showing signs of fatigue.
Last Tuesday, nervousness about Europe and a subsequent rise
in price-sensitivity among investors forced a Zurich
Insurance-backed deal to be cancelled, while well-known name
Kroger Co priced its deal much wider than initial guidance
levels.
The almost overnight change in sentiment and dramatic impact
on new issues prompted a rethink among other issuers, forcing
some to delay issuance plans. A few deals still were done last
week but issuance volume dropped to just $4.5 billion versus an
expected $10 billion, making it the slowest week so far this
year.
"We are looking at a much slower second quarter, partly
because of a changed macro environment and the fact that, coming
off the back of a record quarter, investors are becoming more
price-sensitive than they were before," said one banker.
The first victim of the changed circumstances last week was
a senior unsecured pass-through notes issue, rated A1/A+, by
Willow No. 2 (Ireland).
The notes were secured by fixed-rate senior notes of Zurich
Insurance Co, which in turn were guaranteed by Zurich Insurance
Group. The deal was first roadshowed in mid-March on
the back of sustained positive momentum in some European
sovereigns.
But Tuesday saw equity markets slump and bond yields in
Spain and Italy spike on concerns about economic conditions in
Europe. Particularly problematic for Willow was that trading
volumes in bonds used for pricing comparison such as Ace,
Travelers and Chubb dwindled, so pricing references became
stale. The choice then was to accede to tougher investor demands
or wait for better conditions. Zurich chose the latter.
The issuer had planned to raise at least $1 billion, to
refinance 800 million euros of outstanding notes. Initial price
thoughts were for high 100s on the 10-year, with the five-year
talked with a 20-25 basis points 5s/10s curve.
Sources said the book only added up to between $200 million
and $500 million.
"Simply put, Zurich could have printed a trade but not at
the price it would have wanted. If it is an opportunistic trade,
why issue into a weak market?" said one observer.
Some investors said that the structure, especially when FIG
names were suffering, was just too complicated to even start
looking at on a day like Tuesday.
"You might pay more attention to this on a good day for fear
you'd miss out on something if you didn't. But Tuesday was not
the day to take a flier on something like this," said one
outsider.
PRICING PRESSURE
Some market players were more concerned about what
supermarket chain Kroger had to put up with to get its
deal done in these markets.
Kroger, rated at Baa2/BBB/BBB, hit the market last Tuesday
with a $850 million SEC-registered sales of 10-year and 30-year
bonds through joint bookrunner Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and
RUBS.
Announced as benchmark size -- meaning at least $500 million
-- initial price thoughts were for the notes to price at
Treasuries plus 140bp area and Treasuries plus 175bp area. But
official guidance emerged 10bp wider, coming in at Treasuries
plus 150bp area on the 10-year and Treasuries plus 185bp area on
the 30-year.
At pricing, the 10-year came in line with guidance at 150bp,
but the 30-year came a further 5bp wider at Treasuries plus
190bp to secure the full $850 million.
At the initial price talk stage, leads were starting with
about a 10bp new issue concession (NICO) on the 10-year and
about 15bp on the 30-year. Ultimately, final NICO was 20bp on
the 10-year and 30bp on the 30-year - one of the widest for
Kroger.
Such dramatic results for well-known issuers led to
pessimism about issuance momentum. One research analyst expects
the slow pace of high-grade new issue supply to continue this
week, for a total volume of about $10 billion.
Supply is expected to remain weak this month because of
earnings-related issuance blackouts and, though some bank
issuance could add to volumes, the recent spread widening and
higher than expected bank issuance earlier in the year should
dampen activity, said a BofA Merrill research report.
