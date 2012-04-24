Ford bonds, CDS tighten significantly after Fitch upgrade

NEW YORK, April 24 (IFR) - Ford and Ford Motor Credit bonds
screamed in as much as 50 basis points on Tuesday and could
tighten as much again in the coming months, when Moody's and
Standard & Poor's are expected to follow Fitch in returning the
automaker to investment grade.
Fitch Ratings ended Ford's seven-year purgatory in
junk bond territory earlier Tuesday by upgrading it to BBB-minus
from BB-plus.
The action sparked a 35 basis point tightening in Ford's
five-year credit default swap spreads to 269.5 basis points, as
well as a 22.5 basis point narrowing of Ford Motor Credit
FMCR.UL CDS spreads to 216.5 basis points.
The tightening was even more dramatic in its cash bonds,
with Ford Motor Credit 6.625% 2017s trading 50 basis points
tighter at 296 basis points.
But that's just the beginning, according to some credit
strategists, who view the automaker's spreads as trading
unjustifiably wider than companies in other cyclical sectors
such as home construction that are showing less impressive
growth.
"You could argue that Ford was already trading too wide
versus other cyclicals before this news," said Vince Foley, auto
credit analyst at Barclays Capital.
"We believe that Ford Motor Co five-year CDS should continue
to compress with low-BBB industrials, such as Whirlpool, whose
CDS trades around 245/255 basis points compared with Ford's
270/280 basis points range on its five-year CDS."
Ford Motor also trades wider to several homebuilders such as
D.R. Horton at 195/205 basis points and Toll Brothers at 160/170
basis points, said Foley.
That "doesn't make sense when you consider that Ford is
sitting on more than $20 billion of automotive cash and the auto
industry is in much better shape fundamentally than the housing
market."
The impact of the Fitch rating on its funding costs could be
tested in a week or so. Ford is scheduled to announce
first-quarter earnings on Friday and may attempt a deal soon
after that, say bankers.
"Whenever issuers like this get a decent amount of positive
wind in their sails they take advantage of the market," said one
head of investment-grade bond syndicate in New York.
"I would be shocked if they (Ford and Ford Motor Credit) are
not sitting there thinking long and hard about whether to tap
the market in the coming week or so."
TRADING THE NEWS
Still, the movement in Ford's spreads took some by surprise.
Ford bonds have been an obvious 'rising star' trade for the past
year and were not expected to tighten in so much on news of a
Fitch upgrade.
"It's pretty astonishing that their spread tightened as much
as they did, only because we have been saying for a while now
that they have been trading like a triple-B company," said Jody
Lurie, corporate credit analyst at Janney Capital Markets.
"I think investors are trading on the name now to get in on
it before spreads tighten even further when the other two rating
agencies follow suit," she SAID. "Investors are now seeing that
event as more imminent than they had originally thought."
Moody's is expected to be next with an upgrade, since it
already has Ford's Ba1 rating on positive outlook.
A second upgrade will be the catalyst for a formal migration
out of high yield for Ford and Ford Motor Credit's approximate
$28 billion of outstanding bonds, and into widely-benchmarked
investment grade indexes.
That event will open the bonds up to an even wider pool of
investors, who are currently restricted from buying the name
until it is rated investment grade by at least two agencies.
