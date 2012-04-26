US auto-loan bond issuance seen nearing pre-crisis levels

NEW YORK, April 26 (IFR) - Auto ABS issuance volumes are expected to come close to touching pre-subprime crisis levels this year and total ABS volumes could set a new post-2008 record, based on the projections of at least two banks which revised upwards their forecasts this week.

New-issue US asset-backed securities (ABS) backed by auto loans are the main reason the non-mortgage ABS market is off to its strongest start since the 2008-2009 credit crisis.

Year-to-date total US ABS volume is about US$61.4bn, according to IFR Markets and Thomson Reuters SDC. Autos and auto-related activity are responsible for roughly US$34.7bn or 56.6% of that issuance.

The auto-loan bond sector has rebounded nicely over the past four years. In 2008, new-issue supply of auto ABS tanked to US$36.4bn after a strong showing in 2007 of US$82.3bn. Pre-crisis issuance peaked at US$103.1bn in 2005, while 2006 saw US$96.3bn in auto ABS.

After the crisis-related swoon in issuance, in 2009 the number improved to US$55.9bn after the popular Term-Asset Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF) initiative was instituted by the New York Fed.

The program was designed to increase credit availability and support economic activity by facilitating renewed issuance of consumer and business ABS at more normal interest rate spreads. The New York Fed provided non-recourse funding to any eligible borrower owning eligible collateral.

Building on the success of the TALF program, 2010 and 2011 auto ABS volume numbers improved to US$57.1bn and US$66.5bn, respectively. This year's fast start has caused ABS analysts at Barclays to increase their auto ABS estimate to US$82.5-87.5bn from US$65-70bn.

In addition, the bank increased its total ABS volume estimate to US$125-140bn from an initial forecast of US$100-115bn. Strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch also revised their auto forecast to US$100bn from US$80bn.

"Larger buy-side accounts use the large/liquid auto ABS new issues as a cash substitute," said Jim Harrington, a long time portfolio manager. "Short rates are going to stay in this low range until the Fed says stop and since there isn't any real alternative yet, this is where the money is going."

Harrington also acknowledged that there is most likely very little spread compression left, meaning that demand for the product is so strong that yields to investors have been very small.

Still, with interest rates at record lows, auto ABS investments are "now more about moving cash around and picking up some spread while the Street is providing liquidity", he added.

AUTO SALES BOOST

Prime fixed-rate one-, two- and three-year auto ABS paper were last seen trading at ESDF plus six basis points, interpolated swaps plus 13bp and interpolated swaps plus 23bp, respectively. Back in May of 2009, when the TALF was in full effect, these spreads were seen at 70bp, 127bp and 197bp, respectively.

The other key reason for estimating higher 2012 auto ABS numbers is "simply that analysts both at banks and internal economists over at Ford, GM, etc. believe that auto sales this year are going to increase more than forecast based on the increase in SAAR (seasonally adjusted annual rate) from January through March," said a senior ABS investment banker.

March auto sales registered 14.32 million units after February's 15.03m number set a four-year high, according to Citigroup.

The banker thought the US$82.5-100bn estimates for 2012 auto ABS from Barclays and Bank of America was a bit too optimistic. "I think US$75-80bn is a more reasonable guess because in the last two years the second part of the year has always been more challenging.

"With an economy that could still slow down a bit in the second half, auto sales may get affected or the market may get more cautious, which makes me wary and cautiously optimistic rather than fully optimistic," he said.

SUBPRIME RETURNS

Looking ahead to later in the year and beyond, the auto market will continue to see frequent prime issuers such as Ford, Nissan and Honda tap the securitised space for funding.

Newer names in the prime credit area such as Hyundai and KIA are also expected to increase their market share of asset-backed securities.

The "new-new" names, according to Harrington, are likely to come from the subprime space.

In 2011, approximately US$12.5bn of auto ABS issuance was subprime. Year-to-date 2012 supply is already halfway to that number, at roughly US$6.85bn.

Earlier this year, a new subprime auto lender named Exeter offered its first-ever subprime-backed auto ABS transaction. Wells Fargo and Deutsche Bank were joint leads on the US$200m offering.

On Wednesday afternoon, another subprime auto lender, Carmel, Indiana-based JD Byrider, tapped the ABS market for the first time with a US$145m transaction titled Car Now Auto Receivables Trust (CNART) 2012-1. Royal Bank of Scotland is underwriting the 144a offering.

