US auto-loan bond issuance seen nearing pre-crisis levels

NEW YORK, April 26 (IFR) - Auto ABS issuance volumes are
expected to come close to touching pre-subprime crisis levels
this year and total ABS volumes could set a new post-2008
record, based on the projections of at least two banks which
revised upwards their forecasts this week.
New-issue US asset-backed securities (ABS) backed by auto
loans are the main reason the non-mortgage ABS market is off to
its strongest start since the 2008-2009 credit crisis.
Year-to-date total US ABS volume is about US$61.4bn,
according to IFR Markets and Thomson Reuters SDC. Autos and
auto-related activity are responsible for roughly US$34.7bn or
56.6% of that issuance.
The auto-loan bond sector has rebounded nicely over the past
four years. In 2008, new-issue supply of auto ABS tanked to
US$36.4bn after a strong showing in 2007 of US$82.3bn.
Pre-crisis issuance peaked at US$103.1bn in 2005, while 2006 saw
US$96.3bn in auto ABS.
After the crisis-related swoon in issuance, in 2009 the
number improved to US$55.9bn after the popular Term-Asset Backed
Securities Loan Facility (TALF) initiative was instituted by the
New York Fed.
The program was designed to increase credit availability and
support economic activity by facilitating renewed issuance of
consumer and business ABS at more normal interest rate spreads.
The New York Fed provided non-recourse funding to any eligible
borrower owning eligible collateral.
Building on the success of the TALF program, 2010 and 2011
auto ABS volume numbers improved to US$57.1bn and US$66.5bn,
respectively. This year's fast start has caused ABS analysts at
Barclays to increase their auto ABS estimate to US$82.5-87.5bn
from US$65-70bn.
In addition, the bank increased its total ABS volume
estimate to US$125-140bn from an initial forecast of
US$100-115bn. Strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch also
revised their auto forecast to US$100bn from US$80bn.
"Larger buy-side accounts use the large/liquid auto ABS new
issues as a cash substitute," said Jim Harrington, a long time
portfolio manager. "Short rates are going to stay in this low
range until the Fed says stop and since there isn't any real
alternative yet, this is where the money is going."
Harrington also acknowledged that there is most likely very
little spread compression left, meaning that demand for the
product is so strong that yields to investors have been very
small.
Still, with interest rates at record lows, auto ABS
investments are "now more about moving cash around and picking
up some spread while the Street is providing liquidity", he
added.
AUTO SALES BOOST
Prime fixed-rate one-, two- and three-year auto ABS paper
were last seen trading at ESDF plus six basis points,
interpolated swaps plus 13bp and interpolated swaps plus 23bp,
respectively. Back in May of 2009, when the TALF was in full
effect, these spreads were seen at 70bp, 127bp and 197bp,
respectively.
The other key reason for estimating higher 2012 auto ABS
numbers is "simply that analysts both at banks and internal
economists over at Ford, GM, etc. believe that auto
sales this year are going to increase more than forecast based
on the increase in SAAR (seasonally adjusted annual rate) from
January through March," said a senior ABS investment banker.
March auto sales registered 14.32 million units after
February's 15.03m number set a four-year high, according to
Citigroup.
The banker thought the US$82.5-100bn estimates for 2012 auto
ABS from Barclays and Bank of America was a bit too optimistic.
"I think US$75-80bn is a more reasonable guess because in the
last two years the second part of the year has always been more
challenging.
"With an economy that could still slow down a bit in the
second half, auto sales may get affected or the market may get
more cautious, which makes me wary and cautiously optimistic
rather than fully optimistic," he said.
SUBPRIME RETURNS
Looking ahead to later in the year and beyond, the auto
market will continue to see frequent prime issuers such as Ford,
Nissan and Honda tap the securitised space for
funding.
Newer names in the prime credit area such as Hyundai
and KIA are also expected to increase
their market share of asset-backed securities.
The "new-new" names, according to Harrington, are likely to
come from the subprime space.
In 2011, approximately US$12.5bn of auto ABS issuance was
subprime. Year-to-date 2012 supply is already halfway to that
number, at roughly US$6.85bn.
Earlier this year, a new subprime auto lender named Exeter
offered its first-ever subprime-backed auto ABS transaction.
Wells Fargo and Deutsche Bank were joint leads on the US$200m
offering.
On Wednesday afternoon, another subprime auto lender,
Carmel, Indiana-based JD Byrider, tapped the ABS market for the
first time with a US$145m transaction titled Car Now Auto
Receivables Trust (CNART) 2012-1. Royal Bank of Scotland is
underwriting the 144a offering.
