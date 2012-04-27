GE Capital baffles investors with latest offer

April 27 (IFR) - Less than a month after a two-notch ratings
downgrade, GE Capital Corp hit another bump in the road this
week with a complicated new bond offer that left investors
miffed.
One of the largest issuers of corporate debt in the world,
GECC appeared in the market with a $700m offer -- for
which it teamed up with unknown entity LJ VP Holdings.
The deal came to market just a day after GECC had sold
$3.1bn of two-year floaters and five-year fixed-rate notes.
Although investors lapped up the twos and fives, and enjoyed
seeing those tranches perform well after pricing, some were
irritated the next day, when they saw they could've bought much
cheaper paper that was essentially GECC debt, if they hadn't
filled up on the pure GECC bond offering the day before.
"I think it was pretty poor planning," said Rajeev Sharma,
senior investment-grade fund manager at First Investors
Management Co based in New York.
"I can understand the negative feeling that investors must
have felt, because those that got involved with the five-year at
a tighter level could have played the GE name in this instrument
as well," Sharma said.
Some thought that the presence of the cheap new $700m of
seven year notes from GECC and LJ VP Holdings cannibalized what
would have been continued demand for the previous day's $2bn
deal, which GECC did on its own.
"This was frustrating for those who bought GECC's five-year
the day before," said David Knutson, senior financial
institutions group (FIG) strategist at Legal & General
Investment Management.
The 2017s were trading at 146bp on the day the second deal
came to market - tighter than its 150bp launch spread.
"The five-year is still doing better than yesterday, but I
think it would have continued to improve -- and this new deal
has probably caused its spread tightening to pause," Knutson
said.
Sources told IFR that lead managers Goldman Sachs and JP
Morgan had to back up the launch spread of the second day's
seven-year by 20bp, after they struggled to get a $600m order
book after four hours in the market.
Eventually they priced a $700m 3.8% 2019 at 245bp.
At that level, some investors said, the deal looked at least
65bp cheap to GECC's 6% 2019s trading at $118.00 and a spread of
133bp, once the curve difference was taken into account.
HARD TO FATHOM
In addition to the odd timing, the new deal - to raise
capital for its joint venture vehicle rental business with
Penske known as Penske Truck Leasing (PTL) - also left
investors bug-eyed by its complexity.
The structure, involving various GECC and Penske partnership
entities, was the main reason for the back-up, along with the
fact that the deal was 144A for life - and thus, by law, had to
be issued in larger than usual US$250,000 minimum denominations.
The complicated structure was dictated by Penske and GECC's
desire to inject $700m into PTL, without upsetting the
partnership structure and their respective 51% and 49.9% stakes.
An entity known simply as Holdings - 49.9% owned by GE
Capital, 41.08% by Penske Truck Leasing Corporation General
Partner (100% owned by Penske Corp) and 9.02% by Penske
Automotive Group - was set up to co-issue the new seven-year
notes.
Meanwhile LJ VP, Holdings' 100% owned subsidiary, was
established to inject the proceeds into PTL by purchasing a
21.4% limited partnership.
Moody's hit GECC with a two-notch downgrade to A1 on April
4, specifically citing the company's reliance on wholesale
funding as a drag on ratings and warning of a gap between the
risk profiles of GE Capital and GE's industrial businesses.
But the move came as Moody's revised its methodology for
rating financials, and many analysts believe that accounted for
the downgrade more than any company-specific problems.
GE Capital has built up an $80bn cash balance, and is
refinancing or retiring $80bn of its bonds coming due in 2012.
