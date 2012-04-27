LatAm loans market set to pick up as banks put money to work

April 27 (IFR) - Loan activity in Latin America may be set
to pick up as US dollar funding costs drop at local and US
institutions, and European banks show a greater willingness to
put money to work after what some see as excessive asset sales
earlier in the year.
A rush to meet budgets in what has been a slow year is also
driving lenders into deals.
Two recently closed LatAm loans - a US$500m three-year
revolver from Brasil Foods and a US$200m two-year bullet from
supranational Bladex - underscore these trends. Both were more
than 60% oversubscribed and each received participation from 19
banks, including new lenders looking to gain exposure to Latin
America.
This comes as a decrease in US dollar funding costs among
liquid local banks could also change the composition of the
region's syndicate dollar loans.
Five-year credit default swap levels have tightened
substantially at some of the region's larger financial
institutions.
Over the last six months, Bancolombia has narrowed
138 Basis points to trade at 239bp, while Peru's largest bank
Banco de Credito del Peru (BCP) has seen CDS levels come in some
132bp to 290bp. Meanwhile the average CDS spread at Mexican
banks is now 279bp versus 530bp in October.
"A lot of local banks had kept their dollar liquidity for
their top clients and their balance sheet, but this is
changing," a banker said.
US banks have also seen their cost of funding decrease,
according to Markit data. Five-year CDS for Bank of America
has dropped from 407bp at the start of the year to 261bp
in April, while Citi's spreads have narrowed to 237bp from
281bp. JPMorgan is also down at 106bp from 144bp.
A MORE SELECTIVE APPROACH
While European banks are still a lot more selective, it is
getting easier to gain approvals from credit committees, bankers
said.
"Everyone oversold on the fear that they couldn't get
dollars but now they have liquidity and are receiving
repayments, so banks are below budget," a second banker said.
One example is the recent Brasil Foods loan. Despite giving
banks the option to lend up to 25% in euros at the same margin
as the dollar tranche, the deal only saw 10% of the financing
done in this currency.
This is beneficial for borrowers which may soon enjoy lower
borrowing costs.
"Asian and regional banks can lend at 50bp lower for
five-year paper, while some European banks can lend at 25bp to
30bp lower than at the start of the year," a director of
syndicated loans said.
Loans bankers say that in some cases banks can now offer
more attractive pricing than the bond market, though not
necessarily for longer tenors and bigger sizes.
However, continued worries about eurozone debt could cause
another spike in funding costs for European banks just as it is
stabilising.
