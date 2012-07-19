US junk bond issuers expected to set record low coupons

NEW YORK, July 19 (IFR) - A desperate search for yield is
expected to open a clear window of opportunity for companies
carrying junk bond ratings to post record low coupons in coming
weeks.
Nearly US$5 billion has flowed into high-yield mutual funds
over the past five weeks but this resurgence of interest in
high-yielding products has not been matched by supply of primary
deals.
"Given the 10-year yield is below 1.5% and the threat of a
third QE (quantitative easing) overhangs the market, investors
are beginning to accept lower coupons again," said Michael
Anderson, chief high-yield bond strategist at Citi.
"The speed at which this happened is surprising but the
trend is understandable."
Demand for high-yield is not yet evident across the board
with the higher quality segment of the high-yield market seeing
the most interest.
This is because as crossover accounts move down the credit
curve in search of yield, traditional high-yield investors are
staying away from lower quality bonds.
According to a Barclays report last week, over the past two
months, Double B-rated bonds returned more than 1.5%, easily
outperforming the market, while Triple C-rated bonds produced
almost no total return at all.
"High-yield investors have clearly expressed a more cautious
view of the world by bidding up Double B-rated bonds at the
expense of lower quality," said Barclays analysts.
"Approximately one-third of this relative performance is
driven by the greater sensitivity of Double Bs to Treasuries,
but even in excess return terms the trend holds, as investors
have been increasingly reluctant to hold Triple C risk in the
face of ongoing turbulence in Europe and disappointing macro
data in the US," said the analysts.
RATE RISK
Higher quality paper may look attractive, but just a few
months ago, overwhelming demand for Double B-rated names, and
the resulting record low coupons, eventually led to their
underperformance in late March when Treasury yields backed up.
At that time, the 10-year Treasury moved out of its then
four-month 1.8%-2.10% range to as high as 2.38%.
A host of Double B-rated deals that were brought at around
the 5% range in February and early March quickly sold off as the
market backed up.
Others trying to tap the market at those low rates received
pushback or were forced to withdraw from the market altogether
as investors demanded at least an extra 100bp. The new coupon
floor was set at around 6% for those rated Double B and just
below investment grade.
That floor is now likely to be broken again as the average
yield-to-worst approaches 7% and Treasury yields move back below
1.50%.
Last Wednesday, the yield-to-worst moved in to 7.06%,
according to the Barclays US high-yield index, its lowest level
since May 11. This compares to 8.15% on June 5, the current high
for this year.
The average yield has dipped below 7% just twice this year,
in late February and in early May.
Meanwhile, the average yield-to-worst for Double Bs was
quoted at 5.49% on Wednesday, the lowest level since early
March.
Citi's Anderson said managers had plenty of cash to put to
work, but there's still uncertainty about the economy, which is
resulting in a bias towards higher-quality paper. But this is
not without risks.
"Not only does it require taking on the usual credit
risk, even if it's at the top of the high-yield spectrum, now
you're overlaying more interest rate risk. If you get a reversal
and a back up in longer rates, some of the higher quality bonds
could suffer from the duration perspective," he said.
Already this week, well-known issuers rated Double B are
seeing a very strong bid.
Smithfield Foods priced an upsized US$1 billion
10-year non-call five senior unsecured issue at 6.625% at a
discount of 99.50 to yield 6.694%. The B1/BB rated notes traded
up to 102.75.
Meanwhile, Hologic's US$1 billion B2/BB rated
eight-year non-call three senior notes (upsized from US$750m)
are trading 100bp tighter in the aftermarket after pricing at
6.25% at par.
Investors remain concerned about potential fallout from the
yield compression.
"From a spread standpoint, the market is appropriately
priced. But from a yield perspective, it feels like a bubble
forming," said one high-yield investor.
"If Treasuries widen, high-yield will get blown out and
anything that is higher quality will get thrown under the bus."
