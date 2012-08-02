Low-coupon record-setting spree in US IG set to continue

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (IFR) - Widespread disappointment following the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings this week is expected to ensure further low-coupon records in the US investment-grade corporate bond market, as investors continue their search for alternatives to low-yielding US Treasuries.

"It's difficult to predict a bottom for this low-coupon record setting spree," said Ken Chang, managing director in debt capital markets at Barclays in New York.

"Bad news for other risk markets, generally speaking, has been good for investment-grade issuers, as investors have had little choice but to aggressively seek out product that offers incremental yield while government yields continue to plummet."

The Thomson Reuters/IFR low-coupon tables have been reset multiple times in the last month with issuers striking records almost daily right across the curve.

This week was no different. Most deals came in the first part of the week as issuers tried to beat potentially market-changing events -- the Federal Reserve announced its latest policy decisions on August 1, followed by the European Central Bank a day later.

In the first three days of the week, 10-year yields traded around 1.49%-1.55%, the same level seen at the end of last week and this proved stable enough for issuance.

Some 10 deals priced on Monday, for volume of US$10bn and low coupons were again the driving factor.

Unilever (A1/A+) set new low-coupon records in the three-year and five-year Thomson Reuters/IFR tables. A few hours later, Texas Instruments (A1/A+/A+) tied for the three-year record and set a fresh record in seven-years.

Northern Trust (A1/A+/AA-) blasted through the financial institutions group (FIG) low-coupon record in 10-years - beating the previous record holder by 60 basis points (bp). In total, seven of the ten deals priced on Monday made it to the low coupon top 20 tables.

Unilever priced a US$450m three-year with a 0.45% coupon (spread of Treasuries plus 27bp and price of 99.603 to yield 0.584%). This coupon dethroned IBM's 0.55% February 2015's - a record IBM had held since February 1.

The company also priced a US$550m five-year with a 0.85% coupon (spread of plus 47bp and price of 98.816 to yield 1.094%). That coupon knocked the Bristol Myers 0.875% August 2017s from the table - a record that was set just last Thursday.

Texas Instruments followed that strong showing by tying with Unilever for the lowest three-year coupon. The chipmaker priced a US$750m August 2015s with a 0.45% coupon (spread of plus 30bp, price of 99.547 for yield of 0.603%).

The company also grabbed the low coupon record in seven-years by setting a coupon of 1.65% for its US$750m August 2019s (spread of plus 75bp, price of 99.390 and yield 1.743%). That pushed it above IBM and McDonald's which were tied for the top with a 1.875% coupon - both pricing deals in May.

A HOT JULY

On the same day, Northern Trust Corp (A1/A+/AA-) set a new low for 10-year coupons for FIG issuers, pricing its US$500m August 2022s with a coupon of 2.375% (spread of plus 90bp and price of 99.717 for yield of 2.407%).

This coupon level beat the previous record holder - US Bancorp's 2.95% July 2022s - by over 60bp. The USB 2.95% is still impressive as it holds the overall low-coupon 10-year FIG record for a subordinated debt deal.

Other issuers came close to records.

Campbell Soup Co (A2/BBB+/A-) set a coupon of 2.5% for the 10-year tranche of its three-part US$1.25bn bond issue that made the 10-year low-coupon record bucket that runs from 1.8755% to 2.625%.

The 30-year coupon set at 3.846% was close to the middle of the low-coupon record table that ranges from 3.25% to 4.013%.

Estee Lauder (A2/A) made the low-coupon record table with its two-part US$500m offering. A coupon of 2.35% on the 10-year and 3.7% on the 30-year enabled the deal's inclusion in the record table.

Praxair's (A2/A) US$500m 10-year on Monday made the table as it set a 2.2% coupon - the fourth lowest on record. TransCanada PipeLines (A3/A-) made it to the table with a US$1bn 10-year with a coupon of 2.5%.

All these deals and many others done this week had one common feature - huge book size, demonstrating the current investor appetite for high-grade paper.

July was simply hot for the US high-grade market, with total issuance ending above the US$70bn mark at US$71.88bn. That easily eclipsed the previous July record of US$58.743bn set in 2010.

The flood of supply and record coupons are expected to continue -- the Fed and the ECB said nothing that made a reversal in the current flight-to-quality likely.

The Fed stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus even as it signaled further bond buying could be in store to help economic recovery.

The ECB, meanwhile, failed to announce concrete measures to stimulate growth.

On Friday, investors will evaluate the US July jobs report and can be expected to take more risk off if the number disappoints.

Early today, 10-year Treasury yields hit a high of 1.565% before falling to 1.45% after the ECB's decision disappointed.

