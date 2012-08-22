Huge swings in CDS positions as JPM stems 'Whale' losses

Aug 22 (IFR) - JP Morgan unwound billions of dollars worth
of credit default swap positions in the second quarter of the
year in an effort to manage a damaging trading blunder at the
bank's chief investment office that has already inflicted losses
of US$5.8bn and spurred a re-organisation of the bank's senior
management.
Winding down the bungled strategy put in place by a trader
dubbed the "London Whale" caused JP Morgan to move from
being a net seller of US$148bn of credit protection at the end
of March to US$12bn at the end of June, according to official
data from the US Federal Reserve.
There was a concerted effort to cut risk in investment-grade
CDS, with the bank halving its net short position from US$84bn
to US$40bn. Despite this dramatic cut, though, JP Morgan remains
a notable outlier among its Wall Street peers in being heavily
short investment-grade credit protection. Other major US banks
hold an average of US$50bn of protection in expectation of the
rocky market environment persisting.
The most striking change to JP Morgan's positioning was a
significant U-turn in high-yield CDS, which wasn't thought to
make up a large part of the Whale trade. The bank switched from
being a net seller of US$65bn of high-yield credit protection in
Q1 to owning US$28bn of protection by the end of June.
The huge swings in the bank's CDS positions give an idea of
the drastic measures needed to stem losses from the Whale trade,
which JP Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon admitted could reach
US$7.5bn based on extreme scenarios.
The CIO's short position in investment-grade credit
protection had leapt eightfold to US$84bn during the first
quarter as the Whale trade was put on. A curve-flattener formed
the centrepiece of the strategy, which caused JP Morgan's
holding of IG credit protection with a maturity of one year or
less to balloon to US$54bn at the end of Q1 from US$3.6bn six
months before. The amount of protection it sold over five years
in tenor jumped fivefold to US$102bn.
The Fed data show the bank has made significant progress in
reversing both positions, with its long position in short-dated
protection falling 59% back to US$22bn and its short position in
long-dated protection dropping 30% to US$71bn. JP Morgan also
became a net holder of IG protection between one and five years
in maturity to the tune of US$8.7bn, having previously been a
net seller of US$36bn.
Traders say the CIO activity has created huge distortions in
even the most liquid credit indices over the past few months as
JP Morgan removed 70% of the basis risk between European and US
indices and dampened sensitivity to moves in credit spreads from
US$51m per basis point in April to US$7m in July.
Demand for iTraxx Main index shot through the roof, while
the basis between Markit's CDX IG index and the off-the-run
Series 9 - which the CIO held a large position in - more than
doubled from late March to early June
REVENUES HIT
The Fed data also illustrate how the eye-watering losses are
weighing on the firm's usually robust credit trading revenues.
JP Morgan's credit market-making operation is widely recognised
as one of the best on the Street, raking in average revenues of
US$3bn per quarter over 2010 and 2011, with a high of US$4.1bn
in the third quarter of 2010.
By contrast, the Fed filing shows that the US bank had
negative trading revenues from credit exposures of US$984m in Q1
and US$4.6bn in Q2. Traders at rival firms say the wider
macroeconomic environment, including ongoing tensions in the
eurozone, would have made unwinding the Whale trade particularly
expensive.
Dimon announced in the bank's Q2 earnings call that a
residual delta-hedged tranche portfolio with risk-weighted
assets of more than US$30bn would be moved to the investment
bank, while the CIO would maintain a short position in liquid
credit indices with a notional of US$11bn to hedge
available-for-sale securities held in the unit.
The data cited in this article come from financial reports
that US banks are obliged to submit to the US Federal Reserve on
a quarterly basis. A JP Morgan spokesman declined to comment.
