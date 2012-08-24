Bond redemptions put spotlight on structured notes

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (IFR) - Structured note issuance could be set to flourish in the US as bond investors whose assets have recently been called now look to the structured note market as they step up their search for yield.

"They [bond investors] are shocked at what to replace these with and now are moving toward dividend paying equities, possibly in structured note form," one wealth manager in Cleveland, Ohio told IFR.

That shift hasn't happened just yet, said issuers, but the trend looks likely to gather momentum if rates continue to languish at their current lows.

The US structured note market is in the midst of a sentiment shift as investors increasingly opt for products that put a portion of principal at risk.

While overall volumes have slumped since the 2008 peak, the proportion of issuance with partial or no principal protection is moving back to pre-crisis levels. It is a sign that low rates, bank downgrades, and an ongoing search for yield have coalesced to bring risk appetite back despite an ongoing regulatory upheaval surrounding product suitability, disclosure and fair pricing in the structured notes market.

Structured notes with partial principal at risk offer more attractive payouts than fully protected notes but experienced a dip in interest since 2008 when even the retail investors who paid for full protection were burned by the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

At that time, 73% of issuance was in the form of partially protected notes. The subsequent regulatory and investor backlash against the products, including investigations by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities and Exchange Commission into suitability for investors and issuer disclosure requirements, led to just 52% of issuance in 2010 containing partial protection. So far this year that figure is back up to 66%.

"Low rates are making it nearly impossible to embed attractive payouts within principal protected notes with shorter maturities," said Ian Merrill, director in the investor solutions group at Barclays in New York.

"Even though volumes are down through the summer, it's a good sign that in the past year, investors are increasingly looking for further ways to enhance their returns through innovative principal at risk structures than in the past two years."

BANK DOWNGRADES WEIGH

Principal-at-risk notes also receive long-term capital tax gains if they are held beyond a year, while fully protected notes are taxed in the same manner as bonds.

Bank downgrades in June are the main culprit for low volumes through the summer, but principal-at-risk notes referencing safer dividend-paying equities with contingent buffers on the downside are still attracting attention.

Contingent buffers pay out a given rate if the underlying does not breach a certain downside barrier on any given day throughout the life of the note.

The investor receives the assurance of at least receiving the full principal in return if the underlying doesn't breach the barrier, often between 10%-30% of the initial level. If the underlying does breach on any given day, the investor receives physical shares worth that amount, thereby participating on a one-to-one basis in any depreciation of the stock or index.

"If you think about a buffer note it's basically a substitute for equity. Rather than buying SPDR exchange-traded funds [for example] I can buy a buffered note with protection down to a 20% drop, a leverage factor of 1.5 on the upside, and cap on the payout to make it a little cheaper and that's an attractive investment," said the head of an issuing desk at a US bank in New York.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS, Royal Bank of Canada and Morgan Stanley issued notes with contingent downsides that grossed at least US$39 million each in the month of August - a strong showing given the drop in volumes across most products.

The issues still blocking a major comeback in the structured note market are suitability and disclosure within the US regulatory framework. The large swath of retail investors to lose their investments on structured notes after the default of Lehman has brought intense regulatory scrutiny over the past three years.

The SEC is currently working with issuers on the matter of ensuring pricing and fees are fair and receive the proper oversight, a process that is monopolising issuers' time and whose effect is yet to be quantified, said one issuer. No specific timetable has yet been set by the SEC as to when that issue should be resolved.

