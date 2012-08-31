Europe woes could pressure tech, consumer CDS

Aug 31 (IFR) - Dozens of high-grade corporates with
significant revenue exposure to Europe could see their CDS
underperform, analysts say, even though they have been resilient
thus far.
Barclays has identified 54 investment-grade names at risk,
with the most vulnerable sectors being technology and consumer
products.
"Although European risk does not appear to be priced in for
the group of companies with large European exposure in
aggregate, it is starting to show up in several pockets of the
market," Barclays analysts Bradley Rogoff, Alex Gennis and Ryan
Preclaw said in a report.
Many in the market believe the US has successfully decoupled
from Europe from a credit standpoint, and sentiment has been
positive amid a broader credit rally since June.
Credit default swap (CDS) spreads for many investment-grade
companies have narrowed in tandem with the rally, and market
opinion believes there is broad room for additional tightening
into the end of the third quarter.
But while the rally has persisted in tightening some
investment grade synthetic spreads, some high-grade names have
seen their CDS chop in range or edge wider as systemic risk
threatens to erode spreads from a comprehensive perspective.
For some, other challenges are compounding the risk of
exposure to Europe, which could be impetus for CDS spread
widening.
The Barclays analysts noted "increasing evidence that
weakness in European economic growth is weighing on
manufacturers around the world," and as the eurozone heads into
recession and unemployment deepens, the impact on CDS spreads
has begun to arrive in the tech and consumer sectors.
TWO NAMES TO WATCH
In those sectors, for example, Hewlett-Packard sees about
33% of its revenue from Europe, while Procter & Gamble derives
35% of it from there.
HPQ's CDS has bucked the tightening trend all year. Hewlett
is in the midst of restructuring, and faces a number of
operational challenges as well as weakness in earnings and
deteriorating PC demand.
From a synthetic standpoint, HPQ CDS trades as highly rated
junk. Five-year spreads are around 280 basis points, and imply a
BB rating according to Markit data.
In December, Fitch downgraded HP from A+ to A, in part due
to weighing macroeconomic factors along with its soft earnings.
Procter & Gamble is among the largest consumer products
companies in the world and is broad-based in both product range
and geographic diversity. Its CDS is typically resilient and has
traded in a choppy range around 50bp since the beginning of the
year. Its implied rating is A, according to Markit, versus its
actual AA rating.
The Barclays analysts point out, however, that the woes of
Europe have dragged on P&G, and that the company has "meaningful
exposure to continuing declines in European economies".
P&G recently lowered its sales growth forecast to 2-3% from
4-5%, due to slower than expected growth in developed markets,
and has reduced guidance three times since April.
Other dynamics could also pressure P&G spreads. Commodity
prices are volatile, and the company intends to lift its share
repurchase program to at least $4bn via free cash flow and new
debt in fiscal 2013. But P&G has been vexed by the entrance of
an activist shareholder, which might play out in a
shareholder-friendly initiative.
It should be noted that the potential for upward CDS spread
pressure is not exclusive to these sectors. Risks abound amid
the threat of deepening economic contraction posed by the
eurozone crisis.
In a new report, Moody's has emphasized that the downside
already established by the crisis has increased, and that it
poses "the greatest risk to the global macro outlook."
"We are revising downwards our forecast for these large
emerging market economies, where the weaker external environment
and decelerating domestic demand are causing a slowdown in
growth momentum," the agency said.
It now expects real growth of 2.8% in 2012 and 3.4% in 2013
in G-20 economies. This compares to 3.2% growth seen in 2011 and
4.6% in 2010.
