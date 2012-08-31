Europe woes could pressure tech, consumer CDS

Aug 31 (IFR) - Dozens of high-grade corporates with significant revenue exposure to Europe could see their CDS underperform, analysts say, even though they have been resilient thus far.

Barclays has identified 54 investment-grade names at risk, with the most vulnerable sectors being technology and consumer products.

"Although European risk does not appear to be priced in for the group of companies with large European exposure in aggregate, it is starting to show up in several pockets of the market," Barclays analysts Bradley Rogoff, Alex Gennis and Ryan Preclaw said in a report.

Many in the market believe the US has successfully decoupled from Europe from a credit standpoint, and sentiment has been positive amid a broader credit rally since June.

Credit default swap (CDS) spreads for many investment-grade companies have narrowed in tandem with the rally, and market opinion believes there is broad room for additional tightening into the end of the third quarter.

But while the rally has persisted in tightening some investment grade synthetic spreads, some high-grade names have seen their CDS chop in range or edge wider as systemic risk threatens to erode spreads from a comprehensive perspective.

For some, other challenges are compounding the risk of exposure to Europe, which could be impetus for CDS spread widening.

The Barclays analysts noted "increasing evidence that weakness in European economic growth is weighing on manufacturers around the world," and as the eurozone heads into recession and unemployment deepens, the impact on CDS spreads has begun to arrive in the tech and consumer sectors.

TWO NAMES TO WATCH

In those sectors, for example, Hewlett-Packard sees about 33% of its revenue from Europe, while Procter & Gamble derives 35% of it from there.

HPQ's CDS has bucked the tightening trend all year. Hewlett is in the midst of restructuring, and faces a number of operational challenges as well as weakness in earnings and deteriorating PC demand.

From a synthetic standpoint, HPQ CDS trades as highly rated junk. Five-year spreads are around 280 basis points, and imply a BB rating according to Markit data.

In December, Fitch downgraded HP from A+ to A, in part due to weighing macroeconomic factors along with its soft earnings.

Procter & Gamble is among the largest consumer products companies in the world and is broad-based in both product range and geographic diversity. Its CDS is typically resilient and has traded in a choppy range around 50bp since the beginning of the year. Its implied rating is A, according to Markit, versus its actual AA rating.

The Barclays analysts point out, however, that the woes of Europe have dragged on P&G, and that the company has "meaningful exposure to continuing declines in European economies".

P&G recently lowered its sales growth forecast to 2-3% from 4-5%, due to slower than expected growth in developed markets, and has reduced guidance three times since April.

Other dynamics could also pressure P&G spreads. Commodity prices are volatile, and the company intends to lift its share repurchase program to at least $4bn via free cash flow and new debt in fiscal 2013. But P&G has been vexed by the entrance of an activist shareholder, which might play out in a shareholder-friendly initiative.

It should be noted that the potential for upward CDS spread pressure is not exclusive to these sectors. Risks abound amid the threat of deepening economic contraction posed by the eurozone crisis.

In a new report, Moody's has emphasized that the downside already established by the crisis has increased, and that it poses "the greatest risk to the global macro outlook."

"We are revising downwards our forecast for these large emerging market economies, where the weaker external environment and decelerating domestic demand are causing a slowdown in growth momentum," the agency said.

It now expects real growth of 2.8% in 2012 and 3.4% in 2013 in G-20 economies. This compares to 3.2% growth seen in 2011 and 4.6% in 2010.

