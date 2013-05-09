As US high-grade steams along, investors eye jobless data

May 9 (IFR) - Even though Australia and South Korea joined
the rate cuts bandwagon, the blistering momentum rally seems to
be taking a brief pause this Thursday morning before the weekly
jobless numbers are released.
Equities are hitting all-time highs, the credit indices are
tightening to pre-crisis levels - and the surge continues in the
US high-grade primary market, which is on pace to top USD30bn in
consecutive weeks of issuance for the first time since January.
With a robust USD13.4bn print on Wednesday, the week's tally is
at USD26.675bn.
But with no strong impetus one way or the other - and the
markets largely shrugging off the Australian and South Korean
moves - investor focus will be on the jobless claims data out at
8:30am. Last week's figure was a five-year low, though the
consensus estimate is for that number to backslide a bit.
The Treasury will auction USD16bn in 30-year notes at 1pm,
and there are several top Fed officials speaking on the markets
throughout the day. Before the market opens, quarterly results
are due from, among others, Cablevision, Apache, Dean Foods,
Dish Network, Agrium and Carlyle Group.
- Dow Futures: -5, S&P Futures: -1.25, Nasdaq Futures: -4.25
- CDX IG20: 0.85bp wider, CDX HY20: 0.0625 point lower
- 10-yr UST yield: 1.791%, -1.7bp; 30-yr UST yield: 2.968%,
-1.0bp
USD HIGH-GRADE CALENDAR
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Limited,
Aa2/AA-, announced a USD benchmark senior unsecured offering
that is exempt from SEC registration. The deal consists of a
5-year fixed and/or FRN. The active bookrunners are ANZ, Citi
and Goldman. Pricing expected today.
China food producer Want Want China, A3/A-/A-, has
set final guidance at T+115-120bp for its proposed 5-year US
dollar benchmark-sized 144A/Reg S transaction. Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are joint lead managers and joint
bookrunners. The deal for Want Want China Finance will be
guaranteed by Want Want China Holdings (A3/A-/A-).
KazAgro National Management Holdings, NA/BBB+/BBB, announced
it will print a new 144A/Reg S transaction through joint leads
HSBC and JP Morgan following the conclusion of investor meetings
that kick off on May 10.
USD HIGH-YIELD CALENDAR
The pace of supply is expected to slow in high yield as
investors digest Wednesday's flood of new issues, which saw
USD2.815 floated over 12 deals. For today, there is just one
deal in the forward calendar with firm plans to price, though
contacts suggest there is still appetite for opportunistic
issuance.
First Quality Finance Company closed books yesterday for its
USD500m eight-year non-call three senior notes offering around
talk of 4.75% area. The B2/BB- rated deal is led via WFS (left)
/JPM/BAML/RBS/STRH.
For Friday, iron ore producer Magnetation LLC is preparing
to price a USD325m 7NC3 senior notes offering via JP Morgan,
Jefferies and Deutsche Bank joint books. Barminco Finance
Property Limited is on deck to price a USD500m 5NC2 senior notes
offering through JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and HSBC.
OVERNIGHT HEADLINES
BANK OF ENGLAND LIKELY TO HOLD FIRE, WAITING FOR CARNEY
More policy stimulus from the Bank of England is unlikely
later on Thursday due to hopes that an expanded scheme to boost
lending may be enough to support an economy that is showing
signs of gradual recovery.
US CAN PURSUE CASE AGAINST BANK OF AMERICA OVER MORTGAGES
The United States can pursue parts of a civil lawsuit
against Bank of America over its sale of toxic mortgages to
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, boosting a largely untested legal
theory the government used in the case, a federal judge ruled on
Wednesday.
FREDDIE MAC POSTS 2ND-BIGGEST PROFIT IN ITS HISTORY
Freddie Mac, the No. 2 provider of US mortgage money, said
it reaped its second-largest profit ever in the first quarter, a
reflection of housing market gains that have taken the steam out
of efforts to revamp the nation's home loan system. The
government-controlled company reported net income of USD4.6bn
for the first three months of the year, up from USD577m in the
year-ago quarter.
COSTCO APRIL SAME-STORE SALES MISS EXPECTATIONS
US warehouse club chain Costco Wholesale Corp reported April
same-store sales that missed analyst estimates, hurt by lower
fuel prices and a stronger dollar. The company, which has gas
stations at its stores, said total April sales at stores open at
least a year rose 4 percent. Analysts were expecting 4.5
percent.
SONY GADGETS STRUGGLE DESPITE PROFIT RISE, SMARTPHONES KEY
Sony forecast a drop in sales of cameras and game machines
this business year as its consumer gadget business struggles
despite a rebound in profit to five-year highs and a boost from
the weak yen. Sony's bid for revival as an electronics maker now
hinges on sales of its smartphones, which it projected to rise
more than one-fourth to 42m in the year to next March, as
consumer spending converges on Apple's iPads and Samsung's
Galaxy phones.
GLOBAL MACRO
- Treasury bonds higher overnight amid good volumes
- Tactical bias remains neutral - the 10-year auction was only
moderately successful, which makes us cautious for today's
30-year auction.
- Spain auctions strong but BONOs underperform into and after
auction on supply indigestion -- Spain sold total EUR 4.57bn
(above EUR3.5-4.5bn range) of 2016, 2018 and 2026 lines.
- Spain 10-yr yield rises to 4.17%, up from 3.95% ytd low seen
last week with 10-yr spread to Bunds 12bp wider
- 10-yr Bund yield drop to 1.236% from Tuesday peak of 1.31%
- China CPI rises to 2.4% yoy in Apr (prev 2.1%, exp 2.3%) but
PPI slips to -2.6% (prev -1.9%, exp -2.3%) posing dilemma for
PBOC
- S.Korea delivers surprise 25bp rate cut
- UK mfg and production both strong in Mar at 1.1% mom (prev
0.8%, exp 0.3%) and 0.7% (prev 1.0%, exp 0.2%)
- Australia Apr employment strong at +50.1k (prev -31.2kr, exp
+12.0k)
US DATA
08:30 Initial Claims (wk May 4) (mkt 335k, prev 324k)
08:30 -- Continuing Claims (wk April 27) (mkt 3.020m, prev
3.019m)
09:00 ICSC Chain Store Sales (April)
10:00 Wholesale Inventories (March) (mkt +0.3% m/m, prev -0.3%
m/m)
10:00 -- Wholesale Sales (March) (mkt +0.1% m/m, prev +1.7% m/m)
EVENTS
08:00 FRB Richmond's Lacker (non-voter, hawk) on too-big-to-fail
09:25 FRB Chicago's Evans (voter, dove) remarks at banking
conference
10:45 FRB Chicago's Evans (voter, dove) on the economy
11:00 Fed outright TIPS purchase (07/15/2017 - 02/15/2043)
($1.00 - $1.50 bln)
13:00 Treasury auctions $16bn in 30-year bonds
13:15 FRB Philadelphia's Plosser (voter, hawk) on monetary
policy
