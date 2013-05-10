Car-loan bonds slow after promising 2013 start

NEW YORK, May 10 (IFR) - After an exceedingly busy start to the year, US auto ABS issuance - the main post-crisis driver of overall asset-backed volume - has been noticeably sluggish.

After mid-April, the market seemed to lose momentum, securitization specialists say. Only one prime retail-backed transaction, from CarMax, and two subprime-backed deals, from Santander Consumer USA and Exeter, have priced over the past three weeks. Only two small subprime deals, from United Auto Credit Corp and CarFinance Capital, are expected next week.

Compare that to the flood of deals that investors ate up in January: during the week of January 14 alone, eight auto ABS transactions priced for a total of US$8.1bn.

What's more, the trend has occurred despite the fact that auto sales are up in 2013 versus 2012, and auto ABS performance remains solid. US auto sales are on pace to reach 15 million this year, compared to about 14.5 million in 2012, according to Deutsche Bank.

ABS bankers mostly chalk up the slowdown to cyclicality in the market and the fact that auto spreads got too tight for investors, who are now seeking higher-yielding instruments such as CLOs and CMBS.

But there may be other factors at play, including the possibility that banks and credit unions have stepped in and have been able to provide financing at cheaper rates than the so-called captive financing arms of major auto companies. As a result, these financing arms are not originating as many loans, reducing the need for new securitizations.

"Another theory is that manufacturers are offering interest subsidies or 'subventions', which reduce the rate of interest on vehicle financing," said a senior ABS banker at a top global bank. "It is a process mostly used to liquidate older cars and while useful, it also impacts company profit margins."

CYCLICAL TREND

While the slowdown has been quite obvious over the last four weeks, the pace of auto ABS issuance is only slightly behind last year's volume.

Year-to-date auto ABS issuance stands at US$34.7bn, comprising roughly 50% of the US$74.6bn in total year-to-date new-issue ABS volume, according to data from IFR Markets and Thomson Reuters.

That compares to US$38.5bn in auto ABS in the year-ago period out of a total of US$72bn in total ABS issued during that timeframe.

While the difference is currently only a few billion dollars, bankers say that they don't see much new activity on the horizon, particularly in the prime auto loan market.

But the decline in auto ABS issuance may simply be cyclical, some say.

In November and December, new-issue auto supply was very quiet. Only three auto-related transactions were priced in December alone and investors were forced to sit on their cash.

In January, when new issuance was hot and heavy and the market became saturated, investors were ready to pounce and purchase whatever they could. As a result, spreads were getting tighter by the week.

With spreads reaching post-crisis lows, investors turned their attention to higher yielding sectors such as CLOs, CMBS, and the so-called off-the-run ABS space, which includes servicer advances, railcar paper, container leases and franchise fees.

Investors now are moving out to longer durations for yield and are demanding that issuers pay up slightly more for one-year Triple A auto paper, which offers ultra-slim returns.

This week JP Morgan and Citigroup priced the third transaction of the year for subprime auto lender Santander. The US$1.136bn Santander Drive Auto Receivables Trust (SDART) 2013-3 series offered Triple A rated A2 and A3 notes with average lives of 0.95 and 2.02-years, respectively. Pricing levels were set at EDSF plus 26bp and interpolated swaps plus 34bp, corresponding to yields of 0.557% and 0.702%.

That was wider than the company's last deal, SDART 2013-2, which priced March 6. Similarly rated 0.85- and 1.93-year notes of that transaction achieved tighter spreads of EDSF plus 18bp and EDSF plus 33bp, and lower yields.

As a pricing comparable, the 0.85-year and 1.91-year Triple A classes from January's 2013-1 Santander ABS offering was printed at EDSF plus 18bp and 25bp - also tighter than this week's deal.

"If there was one challenging part of this week's deal, it was at the front of the curve with the A2 tranche," said the MTGsenior ABS banker. From the issuer's point of view, "the yield was not as juicy," the banker said, meaning that Santander had to pay investors more to buy that one-year Triple A tranche.

SLOW START

Some market participants have suggested that the slowdown in auto ABS paper is partially due to companies such as Ford and GM increasingly funding themselves through corporate bonds, but ABS industry insiders generally don't accept that explanation.

They say that unsecured funding is being used for growth, but not cutting into the auto companies' structured capital markets activity.

A senior ABS banker from another bank agreed that corporate funding does not affect US ABS issuance. As an example, last week General Motors Financial, a frequent ABS player, issued a high yield bond in order to fund a portion of the acquisition of the international operations of Ally Financial and to repay debt.

"While enormously attractive - notably with the 4.25% yield being offered by its 10-year tranche - it should not affect the frequency with which it taps the US ABS space," the banker said. "It is just another way to grow the balance sheet."

Early data show the second quarter is off to a slower pace of issuance. There was US$24bn of US auto ABS paper issued in the first quarter of 2013, compared to US$17.4bn in the fourth quarter of 2012 and US$22.6bn in the third quarter, according to IFR Markets and Thomson Reuters data.

So far in the second quarter, only US$10.7bn of auto ABS has been issued.

Total ABS volume for 2012 was US$202.8bn, with autos comprising US$90.8bn, according to IFR Markets and Thomson Reuters. Deutsche Bank expects less than 10% growth in auto volume for full-year 2013.

While many in the industry are scratching their heads regarding the recent pullback in auto ABS issuance, others are hopeful that deals may pick up in June following the US Memorial Day holiday.

