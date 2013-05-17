Investors dump Double B names as rates spike higher

NEW YORK, May 17 (IFR) - If anyone needed evidence that parts of the high-yield bond market no longer offer protection against rising interest rates, then they received it this week, when the highest quality, longest dated new issues suffered losses of as much as two points in dollar price.

Ball Corp's recently issued US$1bn 4.00% par 10.5-year notes plunged to a low of 98.75, as investors watched the 10-year Treasury rate surge almost 20bp by Wednesday, to 1.94% from 1.75% the previous week.

Other Double B names that have recently locked in record-low sub-5% pricing - like Targa Resources and Commercial Metals - were also languishing under their par new issue levels.

That level of underperformance by so many high-quality issuers at once has been rare in the roaring high-yield market this year, and some fear it marks a shift in the perception that all high-yield offers a cushion against rising Treasury yields.

"Rising rates makes us wary of bonds that have had their spreads compress so much they have become more rate-sensitive," said Ashish Shah, co-head of global credit investment at AllianceBernstein.

"Interest rate-sensitivity of many bonds has risen as spreads have compressed, making them more exposed to rising rates," said Shah. "Many investors assume that the return in a product that has become much higher quality has come from credit improvement, whereas some of that return has come from the rates component."

CHANGE IN FORTUNE

The sudden change in fortune for Double B 10-year paper was sparked by a US$478m outflow from high-yield ETFs in the week ending May 15, as retail investors and institutional accounts reacted to rumours the Federal Reserve was talking of tapering off quantitative easing.

Investors are now focusing on Single B and Triple C names, which offer much more spread protection against dollar price declines as Treasury yields rise.

That was borne out last week by healthcare manager Alere (Caa1/CCC+), whose US$425m seven-year non-call three senior subordinated issue surged to 101.25 bid by mid-week from a 6.5% par pricing on Monday.

Low-rated deals are now being churned out to take advantage of the shift in investor mentality, while Double B high-quality issuers are being warned of the difficulty of getting 10-year tranches done.

"It's getting more difficult to do a longer dated high-quality deal in the primary market and we're starting to see a lot more lower Single B and Triple C paper emerge," said an investor.

Last week, lower quality names like Bon-Ton Stores, Nextel International, Freescale Semiconductor, First Data Corp and Univision all rushed to market.

Interest rate sensitivity is usually only a concern for investment-grade corporate bonds, because Treasury rates make up a larger component of the overall yield than the credit spread. Investment-grade accounts usually hedge out interest rate risk as a result.

Total return investors, however, look for the coupon and the dollar price gains when they invest and therefore remain exposed to the interest rate component of the yield.

High-yield bonds still offer a very large amount of credit spread as a percentage of a bond's total yield.

SHOCK TO INVESTORS

But what frightens retail accounts is today's combination of historically low Treasury rates and historically low Double B yields.

"In mid-2004-2006, Double B spreads were in the 200bp range, but back then 10-year Treasury rates were around 4%," said Kyle Jennings, head of credit research at Newfleet Asset Management.

"Although Double B spreads are around 300bp today, with a 10-year Treasury at 1.91%, there is a lot of room for interest rates to go back up to 4%, and that's what people are fearing."

What is a shock to investors of all types, is how much the pullback in Double B rated long-dated bonds is a reflection of Fed policy comments.

"Market concern about when the Fed will end QE is one of the biggest factors affecting spreads in the near term," said Eric Gross, high-yield credit strategist at Barclays.

High-yield credit spreads have historically shown a propensity to tighten when rates rise, and that has been the case so far: The 10-year Treasury yield started this year around 1.7% and is now around 1.9%. During that 20bp back-up, the option-adjusted spread of Double Bs has tightened about 57bp, from 376bp to 319bp.

This is one reason why some of the savvier investors consider the recent back-up in Double B paper a buying opportunity.

But those investors looking to buy at these levels all think that either the 10-year Treasury yield is rangebound with a rmedium-term resistance of 2.00%, or that QE worldwide will continue to drive ever more money into junk bonds.

The question is whether those opportunistic buyers and yield-hunters will be large enough to keep spreads tightening, or whether persistent interest rate rises spark a stampede by the retail herd and send spreads wider.

"It's true that you never know where the money is going and which has more sway, retail money going out or opportunistic money coming in," said one chief investment officer at a large institutional fund management firm.

"I would think, because of the incredible amount of QE worldwide and flows yet to be felt in full from Japan, that any yield increase and spread-widening would be an opportunity to buy that's my bet."

