In US funding, even luxury names like cheap prices

June 28 (IFR) - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, one of the world's biggest and most prestigious luxury goods empires, is not the first name that comes to mind when you think of super-cheap prices.

That is, unless you're thinking of the US bond market, where LVMH made its debut this week, taking advantage of low pricing just as 14 other non-US corporates, including iconic European brands like Heineken and Danone, have also done this year.

That's an unprecedented number for Yankee corporate debuts -- there was only one in the first-half of 2011, and eight all year -- and the quality of the names is such that it's difficult to believe they haven't issued dollar bonds before.

Samsung, for instance, debuted in April with a US$1bn five year, and Volkswagen International Finance set up pricing points across the yield curve in one swoop in March, when it issued US$3.35bn of 18-month, two, three and five year US notes for the first time.

Other international names, less well known abroad but national champions back home, have also made the trip. CEZ , the leading Czech Republic utility, debuted in March with US$1bn of 10- and 30-year bonds, as did Chinese petroleum and chemicals giant Sinopec, with US$3bn of five, 10 and 30-year bonds.

The savings are excellent, especially for European issuers, because of the arbitrage when the issuer sells the dollars for euros.

LVMH, for instance, issued $850m of five-year bonds at 95bp over Treasuries -- high compared with 75bp levels on outstanding Target 2017s and 85bp on lower-rated Heinz 2017s.

But the Yankee premium was a wash compared with the 25-30bp over Euribor into which the dollar deal swaps. By comparison, its outstanding euro-denominated 2018s trade around 60bp over mid-swaps.

PRICE, BUT MORE THAN PRICE

While such pricing makes the deals virtual no-brainers, it is not the only incentive.

"Corporate treasurers outside of the US are increasingly coming to the realization that it's a necessity to have a presence in the US dollar market," said Jim Glascott, head of global debt capital markets at Barclays.

"That realization continues to translate into debut issuance, as non-US corporates increasingly seek to establish a foothold in the US market so they are well positioned to access it going forward," he said.

Not coincidentally, the jump in debut Yankee issuers comes at the same time as underwriters who had been watching issuance plunge have undertaken exhaustive efforts to expand the issuer base.

"The composition of the issuer base has changed materially this year," said Steven Becton, head of investment grade debt capital markets at Citigroup.

"Much of the volume that was represented by financial institutions has been replaced by non-US corporates. Issuance by this group has jumped by over 35% for the first half of 2012 versus the same period 2011."

Issuance by non-US banks is down about 25% to around US$69bn in the first half of this year, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, compared to record levels in the booming first six months of 2011.

Overall, Financial Institutions Group (FIG) issuance is at around US$170bn so far this year, down about 29% over the same period in 2011.

At the same time, non-financial Yankee issuance has climbed to US$118.5bn year to date - and the majority of that is from the UK and Europe. UK and European corporates have raised about 49% more this year than they did in first half 2011, according to BofA Merrill.

The outlook for the second half is less issuance overall, due to the US presidential election and the debate over the looming fiscal cuts the US government is mandated to do if the debt ceiling is not extended.

