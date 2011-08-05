IFR-LatAm 2011 new issues badly underperform key benchmarks

by Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, Aug 5 (IFR) - An investor putting money into
every single bond deal originating from Latin America this year
would have badly underperformed key bond indices and US
Treasuries, an IFR analysis shows.
Even after Thursday's market rout, Latin America issues
have underperformed, and yet, bankers continue to expect plenty
of demand for the asset-class.
At the start of August, the cash price appreciation of Reg
S corporate and sovereign bonds issued in Latin America in 2011
was a meager 3%.
Meanwhile, the price of the 10-year US Treasury rose 9.66%
between January 3 and August 1. The Barclays US Emerging
Americas index returned 9%.
Still, interest in EM bonds seems far from waning.
Investors parked US$1.4bn in EM bond funds in the week ended
August 3, according to fund tracker EPFR, even as stocks logged
a full week of losses.
"The overriding theme is people trying to figure out where
to put their money," said a senior DCM banker. "And investors
(in LatAm) seem to be pretty happy."
Robert O Abad, senior research analyst for Western Asset
Management Co, noted that this continuous interest underscores
how far the search for yield has gone.
"This very loose monetary liquidity environment is what has
made rates super low and turbo charged the environment for
weaker issuers to raise money in the debt markets," he said.
Indeed, while the price appreciation of new LatAm bonds has
underperformed, their carry is much more attractive than, for
instance, US Treasuries.
The average coupon on new issues larger than US$500m this
year has been 5.97%. Their average maturity is nine years. That
compares to the 3.125% coupon on the 10-year US Treasury.
But the underperformance does raise red flags. Abad notes
that the balance of new issues this year from Latin America has
been skewed toward high-yield and, therefore, relied heavily on
private accounts and hedge funds for demand.
"Who buys that stuff? It is not real money conscious of
performance and liquidity," he said.
Large institutional accounts will always be interested in
the good stories with fundamental strength out of emerging
markets, he said.
"There will always be appetite for that, especially during
market dislocations such as we saw in early 2009," he said.
If real money has been skeptical about the kind of issuers
coming to market this year, the still strong demand from other
sources has allowed companies to come repeatedly to the debt
market.
Financials, for instance, accounted for more than a quarter
of new issuance, or US$13.9 billion. Yet, bonds issued by banks
and other financial institutions returned 2.7% in cash price
terms on average.
Some bank bonds have bucked that trend. BBVA Paraguay's
2016 senior bond gained 11.8% in value since its issuance in
February. The bank is one of the few Paraguayan credits to have
tried its luck in the international bond markets, at least in
recent years.
In Brazil, home to more than two thirds of debt issued by
financial institutions in Latin America this year, Banco BMG
and Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) also performed significantly
better than their peers, offering average price returns of 5.7%
and 4.6% respectively.
Some of the worst-performing issuers in the region are in
the materials and industrials sectors, where market value of
bonds increased only by 1.4% and 1.5% respectively. However,
the materials sector was weighed down by the dismal performance
of Cemex (CMXCPO.MX), the worst performer across the board in
the region.
So far, the 2018 bonds issued by the Mexican cement
producer this year lost 4.6%, while the floating rate notes
lost 5% in price since being issued in March. Excluding Cemex
from the calculations, the average return of the materials
sector increases to 3.4% and the overall regional average rises
to 3.2%.
SOVEREIGNS REIGN
Distressed issues such as Cemex's have clearly been the
dogs this year.
Among industrials, two particularly bad performers are the
Chilean bus operator Inversiones Alsacia and the Uruguayan
logistics company Navios South America Logistics, which both
lost 3.8% on the issue price of their new bonds.
Among sovereigns, Mexico, Jamaica, Brazil and Colombia have
done very well as their bonds tracked the spike in US Treasury
prices. In keeping with that line of thought, bonds that trade
more on price, such as El Salvador and the Province Buenos
Aires, had below average price returns.
Energy and power also reflected the trend of bonds with
higher correlation to US Treasuries providing better returns.
The sector was the best performer in the region, boasting a
4.5% rise in the price of newly issued debt on average.
That was mainly due to a 14%-plus rise in the price of
Petrobras's (PETR4.SA) 2041s, issued at the end of January,
which became the most successful new issue in Latin America so
far this year as it tracked the rally in the 30-year US
benchmark.
Local currency bonds in pesos also benefited from the drop
in the dollar. Colombian utility Emgesa was the second top
performer in the sector, with the price of its 2021 denominated
in Colombian peso deal trading 10% higher than its issue price
at the end of July.
The promotion of Colombia to investment grade by all three
ratings agencies during the first half of 2011 has probably had
some spillover effect on the performance of partially
state-owned issuers like Emgesa.
That company fared markedly better than Colombia's
quasi-sovereign utility Empresas Publicas de Medellin (EPM),
which also issued a 10-year peso-denominated bond early in the
year but saw the price of the bond rise just 4.21%.
For a graphic of the year-to-date performance of Latin
America new issues versus key benchmarks, please see:
r.reuters.com/hyv92s
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)