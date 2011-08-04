IFR-30-year debt too good to refuse with Treasuries below 4%

by Danielle Robinson

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (IFR) - A 30-year Treasury bond yield at under 4% was too good to refuse for five corporates this week, which have together issued $1.6bn of long-dated debt, some at record low coupons.

Southwestern Public Service Co came to market on Wednesday with a $200m 4.5% issue of 2041s, which tied for the lowest ever 30-year coupon by a corporate with Microsoft Corp <MSFT.O, Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ.N ), San Diego Gas & Electric Co and Southern Edison Electric Co.

Southwestern had followed the utility Public Service Co of Colorado, which issued $250m of 30-year first mortgage bonds at 4.75% the day before, making it the second lowest 30-year coupon on record.

Dominion Resources ( D.N ) also came to market when it saw it could hit a personal best with a $500m 30-year offering with a coupon of 4.9%, which market participants say is the lowest 30-year coupon seen on utility debt issued at the holding company level.

Dominion sought to take advantage of the 30-year yield trading under 4% -- on Wednesday, the 30-year yield had plunged to 3.843% by midday, its lowest since last October's 3.65%. It later closed at 3.9%, which is still about 49bp tighter than a month ago.

BBB minus-rated Lorillard Tobacco LO.N started to market a benchmark five-year bond on Monday, but added a 30-year tranche to the mix after seeing it could get significantly better pricing at the long end than it's ever received before.

The company ended up pricing a $500mn five year with a 3.5% coupon and a $250m 30-year tranche with a coupon of 7% -- about 112bp better than the coupon on a 30-year it did last year.

Two days after Lorillard, BBB-rated Kinder Morgan Energy Partners KMP.N ( KMI.N ) came to market with $375m of 10-year notes priced with a coupon of 4.15% and a $375m 30-year with a coupon of 5.625%.

Bankers have been telling clients all year that with rates so low it made sense to issue 30-year bonds.

But Issuers opted for the most part to stick to the intermediate and short end of the maturity spectrum, unwilling to pay the hefty price in a steep yield curve environment to issue 30-year bonds.

"For much of this year the steepness of the curve has made it tough for corporates to stomach going out long and issuing 30-year bonds rather than shorter-dated debt at even lower rates," said Andrew Karp, managing director and head of investment grade debt syndicate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"However, at some point the absolute level of 30-year rates, regardless of the pay-up to go out the curve, becomes so attractive that it's hard to say no."

To lock in 30-year money when absolute 30-year Treasury rates are below 4% is something many issuers know they will be able to live with for the life of the securities, even though it might have been expensive on a relative basis at the time of pricing.

TECHNICAL SUPPORT

Apart from low coupons, the technicals in the market couldn't be better.

All of this week's 30-year deals were several times oversubscribed and most offered barely anything in the way of a new issue concession.

"For investors, it's a chance to pick up some rare 30-year corporate paper. Net supply of investment grade corporate bonds since June 1 has been very light and by some counts, it is actually negative after accounting for recent fund inflows," said Rob Stowe, managing director in Barclays Capital's debt capital markets group.

Stowe, who covers utilities in Barclay's DCM group, expects to see more utilities like PS Colorado and Southwestern come to market in coming weeks to take advantage of the new lows at the long end of the curve.

Karp also expects to see more 30-year issuance, and some may be driven by other factors.

"The combination of low rates and an increase in M&A activity means that we will likely see more 30-year issuance," he said.

