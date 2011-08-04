版本:
2011年 8月 5日

IFR-Key-man Corzine unlocks value for MF Global

 Corzine had a lot of work to do. On May 20 2010, MF Global
reported a GAAP net loss to common shareholders for full-year
2010 of US$167.7m, versus a net loss of US$69.7m in fiscal
2009. To address the problem, it implemented a global hiring
freeze and planned to reduce the workforce by as much as 15% in
the first fiscal quarter of 2011, among other measures.
 Corzine was all about cost cutting, including on interest
expenses. On June 2, the company priced a US$160m common stock
offering through JP Morgan, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to fund
the cash premium of an exchange offer for 9.00% convertible
senior notes due 2038 and 9.75% non-cumulative convertible
preferred stock.
 On June 29 2010, MF Global won some breathing room on its
debt maturity profile. It amended the US$1.2bn credit facility
(which the proceeds of Wednesday's bond offering went to pay
down). The amendment pushed out the maturity by two years to
June 15, 2014 for US$690m in commitments, while about US$511m
of loan commitments remained available until 2012.
 On August 5 that year, MF Global reported first-quarter
earnings, its first under the Corzine regime. The company
totted up US$0.8m in net income, compared to a net loss of
US$32.8m in the same 2010 period.
 Quarterly revenue grew 6.59% to US$289.4m year over year,
and the compensation ratio fell to 53.7% from 63.2% a year
before. Headcount decreased by about 12%.
 However, MF Global was not to report net income for another
year.
 On July 28 2011, the firm reported 18% net revenue growth
for the first quarter of fiscal 2012, and GAAP net income of
US$7.7m. Hot on the heels of the earnings report, which
analysts generally viewed positively, the company priced a new
US$325m, seven-year convertible bond to repay part of the
borrowed portion of the US$1.2bn loan.
 The proceeds from Wednesday's senior unsecured bond
offering, meanwhile, were also used to repay the revolver.
 JEFFERIES CAREFUL PLACEMENT
 The Corzine covenant aside, the deal had another
peculiarity: Jefferies JEF.N was tapped to lead the trade,
without the help of any of MF Global's usual relationship
banks.
 Because Jefferies was a somewhat unlikely choice to land a
difficult credit into the market, there was speculation that MF
Global was a bought deal. Competitors couldn't imagine how an
up-and-comer like Jefferies was tapped by a firm helmed by an
ex-Goldman chief to place a deal that had given much larger
investment banks so much trouble.
 But a banker at one of MF Global's usual relationship banks
-- not Jefferies -- pointed to Jefferies' success with GFI
Group, another brokerage-related credit that had investors
scupper its initial plans in the high-grade market.
 On July 14 this year Jefferies placed a US$250m offering of
seven-year notes for Ba2/BBB-/BBB rated GFI GFIG.O, after
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays Capital -- for a
host of reasons -- had to pull an earlier attempt at a 10-year
trade for GFI.
 Beyond the GFI precendent, Jefferies' ability to focus on
the credit was also important.
 "Most deals are sold on relative value. Deals like this
can't be done that way. It's a credit story that takes a lot of
explaining," said one source.
 "Jefferies isn't juggling multiple deals in the market. All
of its attention was on MF Global. The Jefferies sales force on
this trade was fully focused and fully educated, and I think
that's what got the deal done. The key man clause was also
clever. Corzine always says he's committed to the business, but
this way you didn't have to take his word for it."
 Nonetheless, whatever placement prowess Jefferies might
have had, the bond did end up pricing with a wallop of a new
issue premium. At Treasuries plus 501.6bp, the spread was more
in line with split-rated credits.
 But rewarding investors for taking a chance with an iffy
credit now might pay off for MF Global in the future. No doubt,
as it expands into a more full-service firm, MF Global is going
to need to return to high-grade bond investors -- with or
without Jon Corzine at the wheel.
 (Reporting by IFR senior reporter Timothy Sifert; Tel:
1-646-223-8813; Additional reporting by IFR senior analyst
Andrea Johnson; Editing by Ciara Linnane)

