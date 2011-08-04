IFR-Key-man Corzine unlocks value for MF Global

Corzine had a lot of work to do. On May 20 2010, MF Global reported a GAAP net loss to common shareholders for full-year 2010 of US$167.7m, versus a net loss of US$69.7m in fiscal 2009. To address the problem, it implemented a global hiring freeze and planned to reduce the workforce by as much as 15% in the first fiscal quarter of 2011, among other measures.

Corzine was all about cost cutting, including on interest expenses. On June 2, the company priced a US$160m common stock offering through JP Morgan, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to fund the cash premium of an exchange offer for 9.00% convertible senior notes due 2038 and 9.75% non-cumulative convertible preferred stock.

On June 29 2010, MF Global won some breathing room on its debt maturity profile. It amended the US$1.2bn credit facility (which the proceeds of Wednesday's bond offering went to pay down). The amendment pushed out the maturity by two years to June 15, 2014 for US$690m in commitments, while about US$511m of loan commitments remained available until 2012.

On August 5 that year, MF Global reported first-quarter earnings, its first under the Corzine regime. The company totted up US$0.8m in net income, compared to a net loss of US$32.8m in the same 2010 period.

Quarterly revenue grew 6.59% to US$289.4m year over year, and the compensation ratio fell to 53.7% from 63.2% a year before. Headcount decreased by about 12%.

However, MF Global was not to report net income for another year.

On July 28 2011, the firm reported 18% net revenue growth for the first quarter of fiscal 2012, and GAAP net income of US$7.7m. Hot on the heels of the earnings report, which analysts generally viewed positively, the company priced a new US$325m, seven-year convertible bond to repay part of the borrowed portion of the US$1.2bn loan.

The proceeds from Wednesday's senior unsecured bond offering, meanwhile, were also used to repay the revolver.

JEFFERIES CAREFUL PLACEMENT

The Corzine covenant aside, the deal had another peculiarity: Jefferies JEF.N was tapped to lead the trade, without the help of any of MF Global's usual relationship banks.

Because Jefferies was a somewhat unlikely choice to land a difficult credit into the market, there was speculation that MF Global was a bought deal. Competitors couldn't imagine how an up-and-comer like Jefferies was tapped by a firm helmed by an ex-Goldman chief to place a deal that had given much larger investment banks so much trouble.

But a banker at one of MF Global's usual relationship banks -- not Jefferies -- pointed to Jefferies' success with GFI Group, another brokerage-related credit that had investors scupper its initial plans in the high-grade market.

On July 14 this year Jefferies placed a US$250m offering of seven-year notes for Ba2/BBB-/BBB rated GFI GFIG.O, after Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays Capital -- for a host of reasons -- had to pull an earlier attempt at a 10-year trade for GFI.

Beyond the GFI precendent, Jefferies' ability to focus on the credit was also important.

"Most deals are sold on relative value. Deals like this can't be done that way. It's a credit story that takes a lot of explaining," said one source.

"Jefferies isn't juggling multiple deals in the market. All of its attention was on MF Global. The Jefferies sales force on this trade was fully focused and fully educated, and I think that's what got the deal done. The key man clause was also clever. Corzine always says he's committed to the business, but this way you didn't have to take his word for it."

Nonetheless, whatever placement prowess Jefferies might have had, the bond did end up pricing with a wallop of a new issue premium. At Treasuries plus 501.6bp, the spread was more in line with split-rated credits.

But rewarding investors for taking a chance with an iffy credit now might pay off for MF Global in the future. No doubt, as it expands into a more full-service firm, MF Global is going to need to return to high-grade bond investors -- with or without Jon Corzine at the wheel.

(Reporting by IFR senior reporter Timothy Sifert; Tel: 1-646-223-8813; Additional reporting by IFR senior analyst Andrea Johnson; Editing by Ciara Linnane)