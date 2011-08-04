版本:
UPDATE 1-IFR-30-year debt too good to refuse with UST below 4%

 (Updating to add Union Pacific deal, context)
 by Danielle Robinson
 NEW YORK, Aug 4 (IFR) - A 30-year Treasury bond yield at
under 4% was too good to refuse for for six corporates this
week, which have together issued more than $2bn of long-dated
debt, some at record low coupons.
 Southwestern Public Service Co came to market on Wednesday
with a $200m 4.5% issue of 2041s, which tied for the lowest
ever 30-year coupon by a corporate with Microsoft Corp <MSFT.O,
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), San Diego Gas & Electric Co and
Southern Edison Electric Co.
 Today Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) broke the all-time record
for lowest coupon achieved by a BBB-rated issuer on a 30-year
bond with its $500m offering of 2041s that priced at 4.75%, led
by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan.
Both borrowers came to market after seeing the success of
issuers earlier in the week, like utility Public Service Co of
Colorado, which issued $250m of 30-year first mortgage bonds at
4.75%, making it the second lowest 30-year coupon on record.
 Dominion Resources (D.N) also came to market when it saw it
could hit a personal best with a $500m 30-year offering with a
coupon of 4.9%, which market participants say is the lowest
30-year coupon seen on utility debt issued at the holding
company level.
 Dominion sought to take advantage of the 30-year yield
trading under 4% -- on Thursday, the 30-year yield had plunged
to 3.74% by early afternoon, its lowest since last October's
3.65% and about 50bp tighter than a week ago.
 BBB minus-rated Lorillard Tobacco LO.N started to market
a benchmark five-year bond on Monday, but added a 30-year
tranche to the mix after seeing it could get significantly
better pricing at the long end than it's ever received before.
 The company ended up pricing a $500mn five year with a 3.5%
coupon and a $250m 30-year tranche with a coupon of 7% -- about
112bp better than the coupon on a 30-year it did last year.
 Two days after Lorillard, BBB-rated Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners (KMI.N) KMP.N came to market with $375m of 10-year
notes priced with a coupon of 4.15% and a $375m 30-year with a
coupon of 5.625%.
 Bankers have been telling clients all year that with rates
so low it made sense to issue 30-year bonds.
 But Issuers opted for the most part to stick to the
intermediate and short end of the maturity spectrum, unwilling
to pay the hefty price in a steep yield curve environment to
issue 30-year bonds.
 "For much of this year the steepness of the curve has made
it tough for corporates to stomach going out long and issuing
30-year bonds rather than shorter-dated debt at even lower
rates," said Andrew Karp, managing director and head of
investment grade debt syndicate at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
 "However, at some point the absolute level of 30-year
rates, regardless of the pay-up to go out the curve, becomes so
attractive that it's hard to say no."
 To lock in 30-year money when absolute 30-year Treasury
rates are below 4% is something many issuers know they will be
able to live with for the life of the securities, even though
it might have been expensive on a relative basis at the time of
pricing.
 TECHNICAL SUPPORT
 Apart from low coupons, the technicals in the market
couldn't be better.
 All of this week's 30-year deals were several times
oversubscribed and most offered barely anything in the way of a
new issue concession.
 "For investors, it's a chance to pick up some rare 30-year
corporate paper. Net supply of investment grade corporate bonds
since June 1 has been very light and by some counts, it is
actually negative after accounting for recent fund inflows,"
said Rob Stowe, managing director in Barclays Capital's debt
capital markets group.
 Stowe, who covers utilities in Barclay's DCM group, expects
to see more utilities like PS Colorado and Southwestern come to
market in coming weeks to take advantage of the new lows at the
long end of the curve.
 Karp also expects to see more 30-year issuance, and some
may be driven by other factors.
 "The combination of low rates and an increase in M&A
activity means that we will likely see more 30-year issuance,"
he said.
 For a table of low coupon records across the curve, please
see:
 r.reuters.com/jak92s
 (Reporting by IFR senior analyst Danielle Robinson; Tel:
1-646-223- 6141; Editing by Ciara Linnane)

