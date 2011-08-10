版本:
IFR-Century bonds resurface as yields dive

 by Timothy Sifert
 NEW YORK, Aug 10 (IFR) -  Century bonds, the symptom of
extremely low rates and extremely deprived investors, are
making a comeback -- if only for today.
 With US Treasury yields throughout the curve trading at or
near all-time lows borrowers -- and investors -- are taking
advantage of the cheap money in a big way.
 Two issuers were in the market with 100-year bonds on
Wednesday. University of Southern California has completed a
US$300m offering of century bonds, and Mexico was out to reopen
and double the size of the 100-year security it priced in
October last year.
 Both deals priced without a sizeable spread difference from
typical 30-year money. Investors were generally happy to take
on the longer maturity in exchange for more yield in a
relatively safe credit.
 The issuers saw plenty of evidence that this was the week
to take home cheap capital. The roiling equity markets
notwithstanding, the debt capital markets have been stable and
amenable to new issuance.
 The two-year Treasury note changed hands this afternoon at
0.188%, down 9.2bp from the close last Friday, several hours
before S&P announced its one-notch downgrade of the US
sovereign.
 Over the same period, five-year notes have lost 25.9bp, and
out on the curve, the 10-year and the 30-year have lost 39.1bp
and 24.3bp, respectively.
 Mexico's original US$1bn 5.75% bond last year, its debut in
the maturity, was already the largest century debt on record,
and today they hit the market for another US$1bn. Credit Suisse
and Goldman Sachs launched the deal at 96.5. They priced the
bonds to yield 5.959%, or 241.8bp over 30-year Treasuries.
 Though some questioned the logic of Mexico pricing a
100-year bond last year, the 5.75% coupon it achieved at the
time was tighter than on its existing bonds due 2040, which pay
out 6.05%.
 USC, for its part, has never priced a century bond, though
universities have been some of the most active in the space in
the US. This afternoon Aa1/AA rated USC took home US$300m in
100-year money.
 The trade priced at par with a 5.25% coupon to yield 174bp
over the 4.75% Treasury bond due 2041. Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley led the trade. The proceeds will be used to support the
university's capital plans and/or to refinance existing debt.
 The last university to price a century bond was the Triple
A rated Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT, on May 11
2011. That US$750m offering, also the subject of low yields,
printed with a 5.60% coupon to yield 130bp over the 30-year
Treasury bond. This morning MIT bonds were quoted at
115bp/105bp.
 The most recent 100-year trade, however, came from Norfolk
Southern (NSC.N), a Baa1/BBB+/BBB rated transportation company.
On May 18 this year it upsized an US$250m tranche to US$400m,
through Morgan Stanley, and priced it with a 6.00% coupon at
par. It printed at a 175.2bp premium to 4.75% 30-year bonds due
February 2041.
 Indeed, Norfolk has been one of the more active borrowers
in the tenor over the past decade, but it has had company.
Disney (DIS.N) was the first issuer ever to print a 100-year
bond, when it priced a US$300m fundraising on July 21 1993.
 A day later, Coca-Cola (KO.N), still one of the most
favoured issuers in the high-grade space, priced a US$150m
deal.
 Since then, the list of issuers is relatively long,
including Yale University, Union Pacific (UNP.N), IBM (IBM.N),
Chrysler and Caterpillar (CAT.N).
 But deal pace fell off quickly after May 1998 when Coke
returned for a US$250m trade. Since then there have been nine
deals, including today's trade. In total, there have been about
60 century deals, according to IFR data.
 (Reporting by IFR senior reporter Timothy Sifert:
Additional reporting by Andrea Johnson)

