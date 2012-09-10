LatAm borrowers join the rush to market

Sept 10 (IFR) - Latin American borrowers wasted little time
in joining the post-summer rush last week, raising close to
US$7bn in international bond markets -- in some cases at record
low levels.
And while potentially market-moving events this week may
ruin the party, DCM bankers are predicting a steady pace of
issuance out of the region this month.
"Broadly speaking, investors are chasing performances," said
one banker. "People have been sitting on cash, waiting for
things to sell off on European (headline risk), but now they
have to make up for lost performances."
ECB President Mario Draghi's pledge to buy European
peripheral debt has set a positive tone. But concerns about
Greece's ability to meet fiscal targets and Wednesday's German
constitutional court decision on the legality of the eurozone's
bailout fund have the potential to make investors beat a
retreat.
For now, though, markets appear to be ignoring possible
headline risks, with borrowers in both the US and Europe
continuing to roll out deals Monday at a rapid pace.
In Latin America, Santander Chile became the latest
to join the queue, while Mexico's Mexichem embarked
on its roadshow today as it looks to sell 10- and 30-year bonds.
Unsurprisingly, blue-chip names dominated the line-up last
week, with Chilean financial institution BCI, Santander
Brasil, Colombia's Bancolombia, Brazilian miner Vale
and sovereigns such as Aruba and Brazil all trying
their luck.
Caribbean telecom Digicel stood out as the only
LatAm junk credit to issue, putting in a strong secondary
performance. Its new eight-year was quoted as high as
102.75-103.25 after pricing last week at par to yield 8.25%.
More quantitative easing from the Federal Reserve may just
revive the LatAm high-yield market, encouraging investors to
seek returns further down the credit spectrum.
FIRST PAST THE POST
Vale and Bancolombia both enjoyed first-mover advantage last
Tuesday to achieve tight pricing ahead of inevitable supply
fatigue, though Bancolombia proved the more popular of the two,
due to the rarity value attached to Andean credits and a strong
local bid.
Vale finally pulled the trigger on a long-expected 30-year
bond last Tuesday, coming at a flat to negative new-issue
premium and building a book of USD4.5bn, despite weak iron-ore
prices and a sell-off at the long end of the curve in
anticipation of the trade.
The deal may have disappointed some bankers accustomed to
blowout offerings from the Brazilian blue-chip, but the results
were largely seen as positive, especially in a part of the curve
where investors sometimes prove fickle.
Vale's ability to print a decent US$1.5bn size, while
arguably obtaining a flat to negative new-issue premium as well
as its lowest yield along this part of the curve, won praise
from rival bankers who recognize that mining credits face
headwinds after the recent slump in iron ore prices.
Testing the waters with 310bp area whispers, the borrower
was seen offering a pick-up of as much as 20bp to the 6.875%
2039s, which were trading at around Treasuries plus 290bp. From
there, leads were able to revise guidance to 300bp (plus/minus
5bp), but held back from squeezing further as they sought a
relatively large USD1.5bn benchmark bond that was finally priced
at 99.198 with a coupon of 5.625% to yield 5.681%.
In crossing the finish line at 300bp, Vale arguably came
flat or even inside its curve, with bankers and traders spotting
the existing 2039s with a G-spread of anywhere from 295bp to
303bp.
The prospect of new supply at the long end, along with
investors' negative views on mining credits in light of slowing
growth in China, arguably steepened Vale's curve in past months
and made its 10 to 30 spread differential stand out against much
tighter ones in the US high-grade market, say some bankers.
Bankers had Vale's 10/30s spread at anywhere from 35bp to
45bp, but in the context of other mining names the Brazilian
credit's curve looked comparatively flat.
Working in its favor was a continued strong bid for duration
as investors hunted for yield, especially among higher-quality
names like Vale, not to mention a relatively high dollar price
on the 2039s that in theory put some value on a new bond being
issued close to par.
HOTTER THAN CHILE
Brazil arguable came with the splashiest deal of the week
Wednesday when it sold its first new benchmark issue in more
than two years after generating a book of US$4.3bn on a
US$1.35bn (including greenshoe) 10-year that carried the lowest
dollar coupon from a Latin America sovereign.
In pricing a long 10-year at 99.456 with a 2.625% coupon to
yield 2.686%, or 110bp over Treasuries, Brazil managed to beat
the previous low 3.25% coupon achieved by Chile in September
2011, when it printed its own 10-year dollar benchmark.
Starting with initial price thoughts of the 115bp area,
Brazil's leads BTG Pactual and Deutsche Bank went straight to
launch at 110bp, while keeping the size at a healthy USD1.25bn.
With most bankers putting the G-spread on the existing 2021s
at around 100bp, the new-issue premium was spotted at 10bp --
and arguably lower, if a further 2bp is added to account for the
longer 2023 maturity.
"There has been a lot of negative press around Brazil and
the unpredictability of government measures," said a DCM banker.
"Dollar bonds suffered a few months ago, but they have rallied
massively."
Not only did the move make sense in the context of the
ageing 2021 benchmark, but Brazil was also the first sovereign
in the region, at least in recent months, to take advantage of
rates that had clearly hit historic lows. Other low-beta
sovereigns are also in a position to do the same, say bankers.
Interest in Brazilian paper may not have reached the
frenzied pace seen in prior years before slower economic growth
took some of the shine off the ever-popular credit, but the
order book was healthy enough at a time when rates are almost
too tempting to resist.
The book included a number of crossover accounts that now
view Brazil as a core holding for their portfolios. For such
buyers, this represented a rare opportunity to buy Brazilian
paper in size, because this was the country's first new
benchmark bond since it issued the 2021s in April 2010.
Since then, the borrower has stuck to small taps as it
incrementally built benchmarks along its curve.
High-grade accounts such as pension funds, insurance
companies and asset managers from across the US were key
participants -- and this may explain why demand was relatively
healthy, despite the low coupon. Demand was also seen among
European, UK and Asian accounts.
Indeed, such tight pricing is impressive for the
Baa2/BBB/BBB rated name, especially against the levels at which
higher-grade credits have printed recently. For example,
Berkshire Hathaway, rated AA+/Aa2, printed a smaller US$200m
10-year on Wednesday at a spread of 107bp over Treasuries.
BIG APPETITE
Meanwhile, Santander Brasil was able to generate book that
reached north of US$1bn in size Thursday on a US$500m retap of
its 4.625% 2017s, showing that there was appetite for the credit
despite ongoing jitters about the Spanish parent.
This comes on the back of several issues from subsidiaries
of Spanish banks in recent months, which have had to pay varying
premiums for their association with the country.
For its part, Santander Brasil was seen paying a concession
from 21bp to as tight as 10bp after pricing at 101.291 to yield
4.30%, or Treasuries plus 362.5bp.
The Spanish premium can still be significant in countries
such as Chile, where the Santander subsidiary has 2015s trading
at a G-spread of 275bp versus a G-spread of 140bp on Banco
Estado's bonds with a similar maturity, said one banker last
week.
The smaller Chilean financial institution Banco de Credito e
Inversiones (BCI) also printed a new US$600m 2017 Thursday at a
tighter Treasuries plus 245bp, after generating a book of some
USD3.6bn in size.
Santander Chile, rated A/A+, is now conducting
investor meetings with Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan
and Santander.
This comes after it priced a comparatively small USD86m
1-year zero-coupon bond in late August via Deutsche Bank,
JPMorgan and Santander.
Santander Chile has largely stayed clear of dollar markets
that it had considered too expensive given the premium investors
are demanding for Spanish risk, but a string of deals from other
Spanish bank subsidiaries, as well as tighter secondary levels,
may encourage the Chilean borrower to move forward.