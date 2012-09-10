LatAm borrowers join the rush to market

Sept 10 (IFR) - Latin American borrowers wasted little time in joining the post-summer rush last week, raising close to US$7bn in international bond markets -- in some cases at record low levels.

And while potentially market-moving events this week may ruin the party, DCM bankers are predicting a steady pace of issuance out of the region this month.

"Broadly speaking, investors are chasing performances," said one banker. "People have been sitting on cash, waiting for things to sell off on European (headline risk), but now they have to make up for lost performances."

ECB President Mario Draghi's pledge to buy European peripheral debt has set a positive tone. But concerns about Greece's ability to meet fiscal targets and Wednesday's German constitutional court decision on the legality of the eurozone's bailout fund have the potential to make investors beat a retreat.

For now, though, markets appear to be ignoring possible headline risks, with borrowers in both the US and Europe continuing to roll out deals Monday at a rapid pace.

In Latin America, Santander Chile became the latest to join the queue, while Mexico's Mexichem embarked on its roadshow today as it looks to sell 10- and 30-year bonds.

Unsurprisingly, blue-chip names dominated the line-up last week, with Chilean financial institution BCI, Santander Brasil, Colombia's Bancolombia, Brazilian miner Vale and sovereigns such as Aruba and Brazil all trying their luck.

Caribbean telecom Digicel stood out as the only LatAm junk credit to issue, putting in a strong secondary performance. Its new eight-year was quoted as high as 102.75-103.25 after pricing last week at par to yield 8.25%. More quantitative easing from the Federal Reserve may just revive the LatAm high-yield market, encouraging investors to seek returns further down the credit spectrum.

FIRST PAST THE POST

Vale and Bancolombia both enjoyed first-mover advantage last Tuesday to achieve tight pricing ahead of inevitable supply fatigue, though Bancolombia proved the more popular of the two, due to the rarity value attached to Andean credits and a strong local bid.

Vale finally pulled the trigger on a long-expected 30-year bond last Tuesday, coming at a flat to negative new-issue premium and building a book of USD4.5bn, despite weak iron-ore prices and a sell-off at the long end of the curve in anticipation of the trade.

The deal may have disappointed some bankers accustomed to blowout offerings from the Brazilian blue-chip, but the results were largely seen as positive, especially in a part of the curve where investors sometimes prove fickle.

Vale's ability to print a decent US$1.5bn size, while arguably obtaining a flat to negative new-issue premium as well as its lowest yield along this part of the curve, won praise from rival bankers who recognize that mining credits face headwinds after the recent slump in iron ore prices.

Testing the waters with 310bp area whispers, the borrower was seen offering a pick-up of as much as 20bp to the 6.875% 2039s, which were trading at around Treasuries plus 290bp. From there, leads were able to revise guidance to 300bp (plus/minus 5bp), but held back from squeezing further as they sought a relatively large USD1.5bn benchmark bond that was finally priced at 99.198 with a coupon of 5.625% to yield 5.681%.

In crossing the finish line at 300bp, Vale arguably came flat or even inside its curve, with bankers and traders spotting the existing 2039s with a G-spread of anywhere from 295bp to 303bp.

The prospect of new supply at the long end, along with investors' negative views on mining credits in light of slowing growth in China, arguably steepened Vale's curve in past months and made its 10 to 30 spread differential stand out against much tighter ones in the US high-grade market, say some bankers.

Bankers had Vale's 10/30s spread at anywhere from 35bp to 45bp, but in the context of other mining names the Brazilian credit's curve looked comparatively flat.

Working in its favor was a continued strong bid for duration as investors hunted for yield, especially among higher-quality names like Vale, not to mention a relatively high dollar price on the 2039s that in theory put some value on a new bond being issued close to par.

HOTTER THAN CHILE

Brazil arguable came with the splashiest deal of the week Wednesday when it sold its first new benchmark issue in more than two years after generating a book of US$4.3bn on a US$1.35bn (including greenshoe) 10-year that carried the lowest dollar coupon from a Latin America sovereign.

In pricing a long 10-year at 99.456 with a 2.625% coupon to yield 2.686%, or 110bp over Treasuries, Brazil managed to beat the previous low 3.25% coupon achieved by Chile in September 2011, when it printed its own 10-year dollar benchmark.

Starting with initial price thoughts of the 115bp area, Brazil's leads BTG Pactual and Deutsche Bank went straight to launch at 110bp, while keeping the size at a healthy USD1.25bn.

With most bankers putting the G-spread on the existing 2021s at around 100bp, the new-issue premium was spotted at 10bp -- and arguably lower, if a further 2bp is added to account for the longer 2023 maturity.

"There has been a lot of negative press around Brazil and the unpredictability of government measures," said a DCM banker. "Dollar bonds suffered a few months ago, but they have rallied massively."

Not only did the move make sense in the context of the ageing 2021 benchmark, but Brazil was also the first sovereign in the region, at least in recent months, to take advantage of rates that had clearly hit historic lows. Other low-beta sovereigns are also in a position to do the same, say bankers.

Interest in Brazilian paper may not have reached the frenzied pace seen in prior years before slower economic growth took some of the shine off the ever-popular credit, but the order book was healthy enough at a time when rates are almost too tempting to resist.

The book included a number of crossover accounts that now view Brazil as a core holding for their portfolios. For such buyers, this represented a rare opportunity to buy Brazilian paper in size, because this was the country's first new benchmark bond since it issued the 2021s in April 2010.

Since then, the borrower has stuck to small taps as it incrementally built benchmarks along its curve.

High-grade accounts such as pension funds, insurance companies and asset managers from across the US were key participants -- and this may explain why demand was relatively healthy, despite the low coupon. Demand was also seen among European, UK and Asian accounts.

Indeed, such tight pricing is impressive for the Baa2/BBB/BBB rated name, especially against the levels at which higher-grade credits have printed recently. For example, Berkshire Hathaway, rated AA+/Aa2, printed a smaller US$200m 10-year on Wednesday at a spread of 107bp over Treasuries.

BIG APPETITE

Meanwhile, Santander Brasil was able to generate book that reached north of US$1bn in size Thursday on a US$500m retap of its 4.625% 2017s, showing that there was appetite for the credit despite ongoing jitters about the Spanish parent.

This comes on the back of several issues from subsidiaries of Spanish banks in recent months, which have had to pay varying premiums for their association with the country.

For its part, Santander Brasil was seen paying a concession from 21bp to as tight as 10bp after pricing at 101.291 to yield 4.30%, or Treasuries plus 362.5bp.

The Spanish premium can still be significant in countries such as Chile, where the Santander subsidiary has 2015s trading at a G-spread of 275bp versus a G-spread of 140bp on Banco Estado's bonds with a similar maturity, said one banker last week.

The smaller Chilean financial institution Banco de Credito e Inversiones (BCI) also printed a new US$600m 2017 Thursday at a tighter Treasuries plus 245bp, after generating a book of some USD3.6bn in size.

Santander Chile, rated A/A+, is now conducting investor meetings with Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Santander.

This comes after it priced a comparatively small USD86m 1-year zero-coupon bond in late August via Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and Santander.

Santander Chile has largely stayed clear of dollar markets that it had considered too expensive given the premium investors are demanding for Spanish risk, but a string of deals from other Spanish bank subsidiaries, as well as tighter secondary levels, may encourage the Chilean borrower to move forward.