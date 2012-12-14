Pemex likely to stick with USD, MXN markets in 2013

Dec 14 (IFR) - As it has this year, Pemex will likely stick
mostly to the US dollar and MXN markets for funding in 2013,
with the occasional opportunistic tap elsewhere, company
treasurer Mauricio Alazraki told IFR.
Although the state-owned petroleum giant's budget has yet to
be approved, Alazraki anticipates Pemex will have
funding needs of around USD9.5bn-USD9.8bn in 2013.
That figure covers amortizations plus net debt of anywhere
between USD3.3bn and USD3.5bn at the corporate level, not
including needs for projects.
"It is going to be similar to last year. We are looking at
local markets and the dollar markets. It is likely we will do
something again with ExIm. Those will be the core market,"
Alazraki said.
"We would look at other markets, but it will be more
opportunistic than strategic."
Last year, the state-owned Mexican oil company accessed the
Swiss franc and Australian dollar markets, but largely raised
dollars, including several US ExIm-guaranteed deals and a new
2044. In November, it also printed the largest corporate
issuance ever seen in Mexico's local markets -- a MXN25bn
dual-tranche offering.
At the time it was thought that the issuer would also retap
its 10-year global depositary note (GDN) in an effort to deepen
liquidity for a note designed to attract both foreign and
domestic investors. But Pemex may also consider the structure
inaugurated by telecom America Movil in December, when it issued
a MXN15bn (USD1.2bn) 10-year bond that was listed with both
Mexican and US regulators.
The structure could prove to be an elegant solution to
overcoming difficulties bankers have had in creating a local
currency instrument that is liquid enough to have broad appeal
among both foreign and domestic buyers.
"We do want more foreign investors in the pesos deals, and
we do need to enhance the liquidity in whichever format or
listing we do," said Alazraki. "We will see if the GDN is right
or we will consider something similar to America Movil."
Meanwhile, the borrower is likely to stay clear of the loan
market next year after recently completing a USD1.25bn five-year
revolver. The bond market continues to be a more efficient and
cheaper way to cover financing needs, at least at the corporate
level.
"We have one of the tranches amortizing in 2013 but
we don't plan to do a syndicated term loan next year," Alazraki
said. "The cost of funding for banks has gone up, and it makes
more sense to do corporate funding in the capital markets and
leave bank balance sheets for project finance, which at initial
phases are difficult to fund in the markets."
