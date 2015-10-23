Swiss finish takes new meaning as Finma raises capital bar again

LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - Swiss banks will have to substantially increase debt issuance and overhaul their capital structures in the coming years to meet stringent new regulations set by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority.

Finma unveiled fresh capital requirements for global systemically important banks operating in the country on Wednesday that made already tough capital demands in the country - known as the "Swiss finish" - even tougher. Banks have until the end of 2019 to comply.

Analysts estimate that the shortfall for new "bail-in" instruments under the new rules could be as high as SFr76bn and said they expected holding company issuance to increase materially as a result.

"Switzerland was early in putting harsh and demanding requirements on its banks but as time progressed, the rest of the world has migrated towards Switzerland, and this is about putting them one step ahead again," one FIG DCM banker said.

The changes come three years after Switzerland introduced the Swiss finish, which set a 19% total capital requirement based on risk-weighted assets. Under the latest rules, this has increased to 28.6%.

However, while the increase is large, it is changes to leverage rules that will hurt banks more. Banks will now need to hold 10% of their total exposures in going and gone concern capital - more than double the previous 4.56%.

"What this highlights is that big is not beautiful and the bigger you are, the more capital you need," said Laurent Frings, co-head of EMEA credit research at Aberdeen Asset Management. "Achieving decent return on equity will be harder and harder for these banks."

Credit Suisse and UBS started issuing senior debt out of their holding companies this year, but expectations of more supply on top of what is forecast from banks in other jurisdictions like the UK are likely to pressure spreads.

"It will be expensive for all of us," the FIG DCM banker added. "I feel that price discovery on the investor side is not yet completed and we have some way to go in finding the right price."

A Credit Suisse 2.25bn 1.25% 2022 senior holding company bond widened 14bp to swaps plus 132bp bid on Thursday, according to Tradeweb prices.

"As debt investors, we have become regulatory analysts," said Frings. "The supply and demand risk is a big part of the analysis right now as opposed to the pure credit risk."

Credit Suisse and UBS started issuing out of their holding companies this year, but have a long way still to go. UBS raised US$4.3bn of holdco debt in September, its first such trade in the format.

Credit Suisse has raised over US$11bn-equivalent so far this year in dollars, euros and sterling.

BYE BYE LOW COCO

Finma has split the new requirements into going and gone-concern capital.

Based on a leverage ratio measure, at least 3.5% of going concern requirements must be held in Common Equity Tier 1 and 1.5% in high trigger Additional Tier 1. The gone concern requirements must be met by 5% "bail-in" instruments. Low trigger Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 CoCos will be a thing of the past.

According to CreditSights, Credit Suisse has SFr6.8bn of Tier 2 CoCos outstanding and SFr5.1bn of low trigger AT1s. UBS has SFr10.5bn of Tier 2 CoCos and SFr2.1bn of low trigger AT1s.

"The Swiss banks had issued quite a bit of Tier 2 CoCo debt and this will be grandfathered until all rules are applicable in 2019," said Mondher Bettaieb Loriot, portfolio manager at Vontobel. From then, these Tier 2 CoCos will start to be replaced and this is also an explanation why holdco debt might start increasing."

The 5% in bail-in instruments on the leverage ratio measure equates to 14.3% on a risk-weighted asset basis, which is half of the total loss absorbing capacity. This makes Switzerland the first country to define binding requirements for total loss absorbing capacity, Finma said in a statement.

Market participants have started speculating on what might happen to the outstanding debt. Analysts believe banks could decide to take a proactive approach and either launch buybacks or consent solicitations to change into TLAC-eligible debt.

"I would point out that the Tier 2 CoCos from CS and UBS are extremely good value at the moment in light of the orderly replacement schedule and the fact that they are grandfathered (no regulatory calls anticipated for those as a result)," said Bettaieb Loriot. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Gareth Gore, Julian Baker)