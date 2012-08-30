US bond markets set full-steam ahead for September

Aug 30 (IFR) - The US bond markets are bracing for as much as US$130bn of investment-grade and high-yield bond issues in September, with some of the world's biggest corporates looking to pull forward their fourth-quarter funding plans while the going is good.

Despite unprecedented amounts of corporate offerings in July and August in both markets, about $80bn to US$100bn of new issuance has built up for the investment-grade market and around US$30bn is estimated for high-yield.

"We are being told to expect big supply post-Labor Day in investment-grade, high-yield and even leverage loans," said Michael Collins, a senior investment officer with Prudential.

Corporates have been pulling their funding plans forward into the summer months to take advantage of overwhelming demand for yield, at a time when low rates had made funding costs the best they have ever experienced.

The same factors are driving September's issuance expectations, along with concerns among US borrowers that the fourth quarter could be especially volatile because of the presidential elections and the fiscal cliff dilemma.

"September is likely to see the last flurry of large issuance for the year," said Dan Mead, managing director and head of Financial Institutions Group (FIG) syndicate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"We are looking for about $90-$100bn to be issued in September, as issuers continue to pull forward their funding needs. With market conditions so strong right now there is really no reason to wait for the fourth quarter, when you could see volatility around European sovereigns, the presidential elections and the fiscal cliff."

CORPORATES CHARGE AHEAD

Corporates rather than FIG issuers will dominate the calendar, according to bankers. Short-term bridges taken out to finance spin-offs and acquisitions will need to be replaced with commercial paper and bond issuance at some point, and it's likely issuers will want to do that before their earnings black-out period in the fourth quarter.

Companies with outstanding M&A and spin-off bridges include Abbott, with a US$7.5bn bridge taken out to spin off its pharmaceutical business; Eaton with a US$6.25bn bridge that backed its acquisition of Cooper Industrial; Nestle <NES N.VX>, with a US$8.5bn bridge to back its US$11.85bn takeover of Pfizer Nutrition; Walgreen <WAG .N> with a US$3.5bn bridge loan taken out as part of its US$6.7bn acquisition of a 45% stake in Alliance Boots; Aetna with ab out US$2.5bn of funding in bonds and cp as part of its US$7.3bn purchase of Coventry Health Care; and WellPoint w ith abou t US$4.2bn of debt funding needed for its US$4.9bn acquisition of Amerigroup.

September expectations for about US$30bn in high-yield issuance follow the US$31.34bn in global volume priced in August, a record for that month.

While that's only a third of what is expected in investment-grade, it's a jaw-dropping amount for the smaller high yield market, whose previous August record in 2010 was US$25.33bn. Just US$1.26bn from five deals priced in August 2011.

With yields having tightened in to record lows in recent weeks, sub-investment grade corporates were anxious earlier this month to jump into the market before funding costs backed out again -- which remains a possibility in September given key economic events including the ECB meeting on September 6.

"The market is expecting the heavy pace of issuance to resume after Labor Day," said Sean Slein, portfolio manager at First Eagle Investment Management.

"That said, there was a fair amount of issuance that was pulled forward in August, as issuers chose to take advantage of an extremely accommodative primary market while investors remain in risk-on mode. That may change post-Labor Day if Draghi disappoints the market with insufficient detail regarding the next phase of crisis management."

"I think companies were concerned that in the fall there could be another leg down," said one high-yield banker of the heavy August issuance.

Refinancings will continue to dominate the use of proceeds in September. But as in the investment-grade market, high-yield also has a fair share of M&A and LBO-related funding to be done before the year is out, including from Georgia Gulf <G GC.N>, Ha milton Sunstrand Industrial, Getty Images and Par Pharmaceutical <PRX .N>.

Year-to-date volume is now US$220.8bn for high yield. This is close to last year's pace of US$235.76bn through August 29. If this pace continues, 2012's total should easily surpass last year's final tally of US$279.14bn, and the possibility exists that it could surpass 2010's all-time record of US$322.92bn.

In high-grade, meanwhile, July set a record for the month with US$71.875bn of issuance, and August surprised everyone by ending with US$55.633bn worth of deals priced.

Investment-grade corporates are also expecting that the sheer desperation of investors to put cash to work will override any negative headlines out of the eurozone in September.

Prudential's Collins expects that the new issuance will be easily digested.

"I'm looking forward to this big wave of supply because there's a dearth of paper in the secondary market, and I'm hoping bad news out of Europe on a big supply day will push spreads a little wider," he said.

