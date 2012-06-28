Canada crude - Prices weak on refinery work

* August Western Canada Select last at $27/bbl under WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, June 28 Canadian cash crude prices remained weak on Thursday as refinery maintenance work continued to cap demand.

Western Canada Select heavy crude for August delivery last traded at a $27 per barrel discount to the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, compared with a Wednesday settlement price of $27.50 under the benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.

Heavy spreads have widened by about $4 per barrel from mid-June as refinery turnarounds continue to limit demand. Maintenance work continues at Imperial Oil Ltd's 187,000 bpd Strathcona refinery near Edmonton and at its 121,000 bpd Sarnia, Ontario, facility.

Light synthetic crude for August delivery last traded at $5.25 under WTI compared with a day-earlier settlement price of $4.50 under the benchmark.