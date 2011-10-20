UPDATE 2-Ecopetrol prices Vasconia, Castilla oil against Brent

* Switch from West Texas Intermediate as benchmark

* Continues worldwide trend away from using WTI (Adds background, detail on Saudi Arabia, paragraphs 7-9)

HOUSTON Oct 20 Colombia's Ecopetrol ECO.CN has switched the pricing basis for its Vasconia and Castilla grade crude oils from troubled U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate to North Sea Brent, market sources said Thursday.

The switch, which marks the latest change in physical crude pricing due to distortions in WTI's value this year, began with cargoes deliverable in September and follows test shipments priced against Brent earlier this year.

"We are just not using WTI at the moment," an Ecopetrol trader said.

Colombia has supplied about 4 percent of U.S. crude oil imports so far this year, or an average of 354,000 barrels per day. In February, an Ecopetrol trader said it had offered some Castilla crude against Brent but added that it was not for all volumes.

Rising oil inventories in the U.S. Midwest, including the Oklahoma delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange oil futures contract for WTI, have pushed the U.S. contract to record discounts to Brent and stirred questions about WTI's value as a benchmark.

While U.S. crude prices in the Midwest have dropped dramatically, physical oil prices along the U.S. Gulf Coast and other important import regions are more closely aligned with Brent futures.

The spread reflects the limited deliverability of crudes from the interior of North America to the Gulf Coast due to a lack of southbound pipelines. Gulf Coast refineries are heavy users of imports from Africa and elsewhere priced against Brent.

The move away from WTI accelerated when major U.S. supplier Saudi Arabia in 2010 moved pricing of its U.S. cargoes away from WTI to the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI), which is based on Gulf of Mexico crudes Mars, Poseidon and Southern Green Canyon.

Launched in 2009 by the British-based oil-pricing and energy news service Argus, ASCI is considered more reflective than WTI of the value of heavy sour crudes. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; additional reporting by Matthew Robinson; Editing by Andrea Evans)