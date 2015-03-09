Traders cash out on tanker-stored oil as prices rise

* Oil price recovery, flattening contango trigger storage
sales
* Sales focus on oil stored on tankers
* Prices could come under pressure as stored oil adds to
glut
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, March 9 Traders who have been storing
oil since the start of the year are selling some supplies back
into the market, completing a trade-play that made oil storage
profitable, and re-injecting fuel into an already oversupplied
market.
The selling signals a winding down of a strategy that has
seen at least 50 million barrels of oil stored in tankers,
equivalent to about one month's consumption in Britain, although
traders said it was not clear how much oil has been sold.
A steep fall in the price of crude from last June to January
enabled traders to potentially make money by storing oil for
delivery at a later date, as the market moved into an unusually
large contango, with prices in future months well above the spot
price.
Traders such as Trafigura, Vitol and
Gunvor, as well as energy majors like BP and
Shell stored oil on land and in tankers to capitalise
on the price movement.
Under the strategy, a trader buys oil and sells it forward,
locking in a profit as long as the price difference is higher
than the cost of storage. As oil prices have recovered the
contango has narrowed, making it less profitable to store oil,
and prompting some selling.
"They've already locked in the contango and financing is not
expensive," said a trader with a western bank in Singapore.
"If they unwind now, they can make 30 cents on paper, plus
the premium on the crude," he said, referring to firmer Asian
demand that has boosted some selling prices.
Brent crude has stabilised around $60 a barrel, up
from six-year lows of $45 in mid-January, cutting the contango
between the first and second month LCOc1-LCOc2 to about 46
cents from more than $1.30.
For Dubai crude, which is traded over the counter, the
difference between the first two months has also narrowed to 70
cents from about $1 in early January.
Stored oil being re-injected into the market could add to
increased supply from seasonal factors, putting prices under
pressure as oversupply builds.
"A supply overhang of about 1.5 million barrels/day should
build as seasonal demand eases," ANZ bank said this week, adding
that "a lack of production cuts will send prices lower."
FLOATING STOCKS SOLD
While onshore storage tanks, such as in South Korea and in
the United Arab Emirates, are still filling with surplus oil
from the Middle East, Europe and Russia, grades like Abu Dhabi's
Murban and Iraqi Basra Light, stored on more expensive
supertankers, have been sold, traders said.
Glencore's head of oil, Alex Beard, said this week
that the current pricing structure allowed for land-based
storage but made more costly tanker storage unattractive.
Asian traders are also profiting from price hikes for Middle
East Gulf grades, which will add a profit of $1.20 a barrel for
a cargo of Basra Light loaded in January and sold in April.
After deducting storage and financing costs of about 70
cents a barrel, traders could bag an estimated profit of $3
million for a 2-million-barrel shipment over four months, from
an outlay of around $90 million.
Traders who bought Murban crude in December and sold in
February could make 85 cents a barrel just on the rise in its
monthly official selling price and spot premiums.
However, some traders may opt to hold the oil longer if they
have chartered ships for a year. Similarly, there is little
pressure to sell oil from the less expensive onshore tanks which
often have longer storage times.
(Editing by Henning Gloystein and Richard Pullin)