Global stock markets can deliver robust returns despite FX swings -study

LONDON, July 30 Investors allocating funds
across global stock markets can earn an average return of up to
12 percent a year despite currency swings, a study showed on
Thursday.
The study -- by the Cass Business School, the Bank of
England and City University Hong Kong -- used data from more
than 40 stock markets, observed over 30 years.
It found very little erosion of returns as a result of
movements in exchange rates.
"This leaves significant returns available to investors
allocating money across global stock markets when returns are
measured in an investor's home currency," the Cass Business
School said.
"(Conversely) the result also means that predictable
movements in stock markets are of no use in predicting exchange
rate movements."
In recent years, movements in currency markets have often
led to sharp moves in global stock markets. For example, in
Japan, a steady drop in the yen as the Bank of Japan
delivered a huge monetary stimulus programme drove the benchmark
Nikkei to record highs.
Similarly in recent months, a drop in the euro as the
European Central Bank embarked on a 1 trillion euro asset-buying
programme has boosted European stock markets.
Most investors allocating funds across assets and global
markets tend to hedge their exposure so that sharp and sudden
currency swings do not eat into their returns.
The study, published as a BoE working paper, showed that the
relationship between stock market returns and currency returns
was virtually zero.
"The punchline ... is that if, for example, you are
confident that the Japanese stock market is going to rise
relative to the UK stock market, this tells you nothing about
movements in the yen relative to the British pound," Richard
Payne, one of the authors of the study said.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)