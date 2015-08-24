Credit derivatives clearing catches on

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (IFR) - Credit investors are buying into
clearing for single-name credit default swaps as a cure for the
ailing market - even though it is sometimes more expensive than
existing bilateral execution methods.
The Intercontinental Exchange has signed up 21 new buyside
firms to its single-name CDS clearing offering this year - more
than doubling the total buyside participation to 39 firms - via
a lobbying effort that includes discounts for buyside firms that
back-load existing swaps into clearing between June and
December.
The exchange and other market participants argue that
clearing - in conjunction with other market-driven initiatives -
will revive the once-thriving market whose outstanding volumes
have dropped from US$1.5trn in 2008 to US$651bn today, according
to Isda.
"Of all the market initiatives under way I think wider
adoption of CDS clearing will have the greatest positive impact
to the product's liquidity," said Jason Brauth, head of US
investment grade, high-yield, and index credit trading at
Goldman Sachs.
"Clearing can increase operational efficiencies, like
portfolio netting, and reduce costs associated with bilateral
trading relationships. Further dealers will be able to provide
more liquidity to clients due to reduced capital requirements
for cleared positions."
Interest in the product has declined for a number of
reasons. Investors backed away from the product post-2008 due to
its role in the crisis, the market for collateralized debt
obligations - which drove higher volumes from investors looking
to hedge their CDO investments - has similarly dried up, and
higher capital requirements via Basel III have made the business
more capital intensive for dealer liquidity providers.
But market participants are refusing to let it die. They say
the current initiatives - which include changes to benchmark CDS
indices and the schedule for rolling old contracts into new ones
- are representative of an inflection point.
"It's been trending down for seven years, either these
market structure changes do the trick or it dissipates
completely," said one credit trader at a major hedge fund.
Investors say it is worth the effort. Liquidity in corporate
bond markets is perceived to have thinned significantly, as
dealers have stepped back from making markets in order to comply
with Basel III.
Single-name CDS, if liquid, could be used either as a proxy
for cash debt positions or as a hedge for positions already on
the book. With the Federal Reserve approaching a rate-hiking
cycle that could roil markets, investors are looking far and
wide for liquid hedging contracts.
"If you don't have CDS there are no more venues for hedging
risk," said a senior bank credit trader. "We have a cash market
that keeps growing and a CDS market that keeps shrinking -
that's a problem."
ICE has also expanded the number of listed contracts as part
of the effort. It now clears 99% of the constituents of the
benchmark investment-grade CDS index and 70% of the benchmark
high-yield CDS index, according to the firm.
So far the efforts have been received well. The firm has
cleared US$6.4bn notional of North American corporate CDS for
buysiders this year - already 45% more than the entire US$4.4bn
cleared for buyside firms in 2014. Overall volumes are on the
verge of breaking last year's totals.
But not everyone is convinced. In absolute terms, clearing a
single-name contract is "significantly" more expensive than
trading bilaterally due to margin costs, according to the
buyside trader.
That is likely to pose a problem for smaller funds that do
not trade CDS often, but for funds with bigger derivative
portfolios it may still provide efficiencies through netting,
said the trader.
A version of this story appears in the August 22 issue of
IFR magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication.
(Reporting by Mike Kentz; Editing by Owen Wild)