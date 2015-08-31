ICE plans single-name CDS platform

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (IFR) - Recent efforts to revive the once robust market for single-name credit default swaps are set to be augmented by the launch of a buyside-centric anonymous trading platform by the Intercontinental Exchange - possibly in the next few months, according to traders.

The exchange has floated plans to buyside and sellside traders behind the scenes for a platform that would cater to an industry desire for a revival of the single-name market as an answer to the lack of liquidity in the cash bond market.

The exchange and traders believe that an open access, exchange-like platform for trading the currently bilaterally negotiated contracts would open the doors to a multitude of new participants and boost liquidity in the flagging market.

"It is very expensive to set up bilateral relationships and many smaller firms avoid this market for just that reason," said one hedge fund credit trader. "Putting the contracts on exchange will reduce that cost and allow trading in an all-to-all format - which is just what buyside firms want."

The plans come on the back of a major push by the exchange to get buyside traders clearing their single-name contracts. Clearing, ICE says, will reduce capital requirements for dealers and encourage market-making in less liquid contracts, in turn boosting liquidity.

Credit traders are clearly interested, even though pushing their trades through ICE's clearinghouse can often be more expensive than doing deals bilaterally.

The exchange has signed up 21 new buyside firms in 2015 and listed 38 new contracts, partly on the back of offering a discount to new signees until the end of the year. As a result, ICE has already cleared more in 2015 (US$10.2bn) than it did in all of 2014 (US$10.01bn).

That increase is a coup for an exchange that has listed contracts since 2009 but had only cleared US$1.69bn in buyside notional prior to 2014.

The current total of US$21.9bn overall is also still only a fraction of the US$7.5trn gross notional outstanding across the entire market.

HOLDING PATTERN

The relative lag in interest means the single-name CDS platform launch will remain in a holding pattern until clearing is more fully adopted.

Anonymous trading cannot work unless traders know they are ultimately facing off with a clearinghouse, say traders. If contracts are not centrally cleared, traders need to know who is on the other side of a trade in order to manage counterparty credit risks within their portfolio.

"The whole structure presents a lot of things the buyside likes, but the trading platform doesn't work unless everyone is clearing first," said a trader at a major asset manager.

The same issue may have scuppered previous ICE efforts at a similar venture. The exchange announced plans for an electronic single-name offering in January 2014 but the project never got off the ground.

"We have always been active in CDS execution and believe that cleared CDS is the future of the single name market," said an ICE spokesperson, who declined to comment specifically on the current plans.

"As we have always done, we're continuing to engage with customers to see how we can leverage our technology to help them manage their credit exposure and address illiquidity in the credit markets," the spokesperson said.

COMPETITION

ICE already has an inter-dealer platform for single-name contracts called Creditex, but nothing for the buyside. Contracts trade through Creditex via bilateral, over-the-phone negotiations - a method of execution that is slowly becoming a relic in the post-crisis regulatory framework.

Dodd-Frank mandates that the majority of index and single-name CDS contracts trade anonymously and electronically - part of a global effort to eliminate the opaque and clubby phone-based execution methods that have long dominated the market.

But the SEC has been slow to implement rules for the single-name market - while the CFTC implemented rules for index contracts two years ago.

ICE operates an anonymous platform for index CDS called ICE Swap Trade under those CFTC rules. It is not known whether the new single-name platform will be separate or a part of ICE Swap Trade.

It may still be a significant amount of time for the SEC to enforce a Dodd-Frank mandate to require single-name contracts to clear and be traded on exchange-like platforms.

MarketAxess launched the first buyside-centric anonymous platform for single-name contracts just over a year and a half ago, called Match.

The platform has seen little to no take-up in volume, though, mainly because it is supported by only one market-maker (Barclays) but also because the all-important adoption of clearing has yet to occur.

The recent take-up at ICE appears to be changing that consideration. MarketAxess plans in conjunction with Barclays to offer clearing through its Match platform by the end of the year, according to Grigorios Reppas, CDS product manager at the company.

"We have the buyside interest in the platform but without clearing and more market-makers it cannot take off - the move into clearing should help boost interest in trading on platform," said Reppas.

Such voluntary movement into clearing and on to open anonymous trading platforms would have been unheard of only a few years ago, when market participants were bemoaning the coming Dodd-Frank mandates. But now, it seems, increasing concerns around liquidity in cash bonds and derivatives have all but necessitated the modernisation of credit derivatives market structure.

"Clearing is much more expensive than bilateral trading on an absolute basis, but if it brings back liquidity I'm all for it," said one dealer-trader.

"If you don't have CDS there are no venues for hedging credit risk - we need to rejuvenate the products whatever way we can so we can retain that hedging flexibility."

A version of this story will appear in the August 29 issue of IFR Magazine - a Thomson Reuters product. (Reporting by Mike Kentz, Editing by Matthew Davies)