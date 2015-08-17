Nerves mount over StanChart regulatory capital deal

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (IFR) - Standard Chartered may have
completed its latest regulatory capital relief deal - a US$165m
four-year synthetic securitisation of credit risk tied to a
portfolio of trade finance receivables - in the nick of time.
Although it yields a hefty 9.28%, the deal is heavily reliant on
Chinese commodity demand and investors may be getting nervous
after the People's Bank of China devalued the renminbi last
week.
The underlying obligors in the SeaLane III transaction are
largely Latin American commodity producers exporting to Asia,
according to potential investors that passed on the deal because
of concerns about China's growth story.
The deal closed on June 25 - just days before the Chinese
government first intervened in domestic equity markets to stem
an eventual 30% decline, ultimately culminating in last week's
surprise currency action.
The pricing was tight at three-month Libor plus 900bp -
tighter than the bank's previous iterations of the structure in
2007 and 2011.
But the devaluation could hurt the deal. The PBoC
intervention raises further alarm bells about a slowing economy,
which means reduced demand for commodities. And a weaker
renminbi could further sap commodity demand, since most are
denominated in US dollars and Chinese firms will have to pay
more to import product.
Lower demand could mean more impairments, and more losses
for investors. Those that passed on it said they could not
stomach the China risk for precisely that reason.
"With the way things looked in China even back in June
before the equity collapse, this just looked like too much bad
risk for us," said one investor who passed on the deal.
Investors will lose out if losses on the tranche of trade
finance receivables breach a 1% threshold. They then participate
in losses up to 6.5%, at which point the risk reverts to the
bank.
The appeal - aside from the hefty coupon - is the highly
short-term nature of the underlying trade agreements. Expected
losses on the tranche are only 50bp since "it's hard for loans
to go bad in such a short time period," according to the same
investor.
But it is not the first time that China-related risk has
threatened such a transaction. StanChart's last iteration of
this structure - SeaLane II in 2011 - went bad for investors as
a result of a 2014 metals warehousing scandal that forced the
bank to set aside US$175m in impairment provisions.
A StanChart spokesperson declined to comment on potential
investor losses.
Whether the renminbi devaluation represents that type of
event remains to be seen, though some said it was not yet time
for investors to panic.
"The deal itself is not rate-sensitive from an investor
perspective as it's a dollar deal," said one banker familiar
with the deal.
"The performance of the deal will only be positively or
adversely impacted if loan impairments increase or decrease
materially on the referenced entities. The outlook on that
probably hasn't changed materially either way at this stage."
BANK RELIEF
The off-loading of credit risk allows StanChart to post less
collateral against that tranche of agreements and tap investor
cash should impairments occur.
The deal represents a much smaller (5.5%) portion of a
larger US$3bn trade finance portfolio, but following a
tightening of Basel requirements around risk-weighted asset
calculation and capital requirements, the relief could be
crucial to keeping trade finance businesses afloat.
"Regulatory capital requirements for trade finance
businesses are pretty draconian: the loss you have to assume is
much larger than what the loss will most likely be in practice,"
said an investor specializing in credit risk transfer
agreements.
"Even with guaranteeing such a high coupon, it can be more
economical to structure this kind of deal than to let the assets
sit on your book and tie up your liquid collateral."
Bankers say the new Basel requirements are spurring many
other banks to structure deals, and the number of closed deals
could increase as newer entrants become more accustomed to
execution processes in the niche credit risk transfer market.
