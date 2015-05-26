Oil rally drives producer hedging

NEW YORK, May 26 (IFR) - A rally in oil prices that has
pushed WTI spot levels above US$60 has drawn a spate of hedging
activity as producers look to lock in 2016 cashflows.
California Resources Corporation, Cenovus Energy, EP Energy,
EQT Corporation, Marathon Oil, Hess Corporation, Gulfport
Energy, and Whiting Petroleum all initiated new hedges or added
to existing hedges in the first quarter on the back of a US$10
rally from early January.
Several - most notably higher-rated firms such as Marathon
and Hess - do not traditionally hedge at all, according to
market participants. Most have locked in prices for future
delivery at just above US$60 through to 2016 in an attempt to
assure funding lines ahead of any potential summer slowdown.
"Increased hedging activity is a sign these firms view the
outlook for the market as constructive enough to put down some
protection - in a way it is almost a necessary pre-cursor to a
pick-up in spending and/or production," said Ryan Todd, E&P
equities analyst at Deutsche Bank.
"Once the value of futures contracts used for hedging moves
back into a range that's reasonable, it presents an opportunity
to lock in cashflow ahead of when lenders revisit the revolvers
the E&P firms have in place. Having a strong outlook for the
business, even if it does cap the upside, goes a long way in
shoring up the risk of a lack of funding."
Futures contracts referencing the expected price of delivery
in 2016 - used for hedging or as a hedging benchmark by most
corporations - broke through the US$65 range in early May when
spot touched US$62.
The breakthrough above these key thresholds allowed some
firms to lock in future rates of sale above US$65, essentially a
coup for producers wary of dips back down below US$50 that would
test profitability and bring future funding capabilities into
question.
Such a dip below US$50 had occurred in March, causing a
similar but perhaps more frantic rush for protection (see "New
oil lows revive hedging", IFR 2075 p63).
The more recent activity comes primarily from smaller firms
that are prepping an eventual ramp-up in production once prices
overcome weak fundamentals layered into the market through last
autumn's price collapse.
"Demand is increasing, notably in gasoline, I think most of
the market expects that eventually we'll break through to the
upside - but in the meantime producers are taking a realistic
view on the commodity," said David Leben, director in the
commodity derivatives group at BNP Paribas.
"It's reflective of a move to lock in favourable economics
and support the portfolio before they get ready to ramp
production back up."
NOT SO FAST
Analysts say the activity is a positive sign for the market
overall but is only one piece of the puzzle that will determine
survival for more leveraged firms.
"Hedging trends overall will not have a material impact on
activity levels and production trends," said Brian Gibbons, E&P
analyst at CreditSights.
"Activity levels and production trends will be driven by
improved economics at lower price points due to lower capital
and operating costs and efficiency gains."
Investment-grade credits that hedged in the first quarter -
Marathon, HESS, Devon, and Pioneer - have above average leverage
for their respective credit ratings, according to Gibbons, with
the exception of Pioneer, which has a massive capex programme it
hopes to keep afloat.
But the rest of the high-grade market has abstained from
hedging, a turnround from the days of US$100-plus prices when
firms such as Anadarko, Apache and EOG Resources were near-fully
hedged.
All three let protection fall off in 2015, exhibiting a
bullish directional view and balance sheet confidence that they
hoped would allow them to weather dips and participate fully in
upside swings.
"It is unusual to see some of these firms un-hedged, but it
shows they think they have the financial wherewithal to handle
the environment," said Craig Breslau, managing director in the
oil trading group at Societe Generale.
Bank derivative desks expect a wider range of firms to lock
in future rates if WTI prices break to new highs.
"I think there is still a lot of pent-up hedging demand and
if we break through new highs you're going to see a lot more
firms come in. That selling pressure I think will put almost a
soft cap around the US$70 level for the foreseeable future as
producers take that price as soon as it hits," said Breslau.
A version of this story appears in the May 23 version of IFR
magazine, a Thomson Reuters product.
(Reporting by Mike Kentz, Editing by Helen Bartholomew and
Matthew Davies)