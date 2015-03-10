RPT-INSIGHT-Startup challenges dominance of big banks in derivatives markets

(Repeating to additional subscribers without changes to text)
By Charles Levinson
March 10 A new trading exchange for derivatives
is loosening the stranglehold that the world's biggest
investment banks have on the multi-trillion dollar market in a
crucial test of financial reforms that attempt to reduce
systemic risks.
The year-old trading venue, trueEX Group LLC, surprised many
on Wall Street when it had nearly 20 percent of the trades in
exchange-traded interest rate swaps in the U.S. for the week
ending Feb. 20. Though it has not matched those numbers since,
its 9 percent market share so far this year marks significant
inroads for a startup vying against rivals backed by the most
powerful banks, investors and traders said.
Interest-rate swaps allow investors, companies, and banks to
hedge risk against future interest rate movements, and to bet on
those movements. They are the most common type of derivative,
usually involving a party who is paying a floating interest
rate, swapping that payment for a more predictable fixed
interest rate with another party, sometimes over the course of
many years.
Many of the top derivatives dealers, including Goldman Sachs
, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Barclays
, Bank of America Corp, and Morgan Stanley
, have declined to use trueEX. Other new exchanges have
also struggled to get traction with major banks.
The banks declined to comment publicly for this article.
TrueEX offers trading features, such as anonymous trading,
that regulators and traders at funds say will encourage smaller
banks and other players, such as hedge funds, to enter the
market as dealers. That will help increase competition, reduce
prices for customers, and decrease risk in derivatives markets,
these people said.
Until now, a handful of too-big-to-fail banks have dominated
the market, potentially raising the risks that the failure of
one party could send major shocks through the financial system,
analysts said.
The exception among the big banks is JPMorgan Chase & Co
, one of the world's top swaps dealing banks, which has
joined trueEX, along with 12 smaller banks. JPMorgan also
declined to comment.
If trueEX continues to build market share it could hack away
at the substantial profits the top banks can currently make from
derivatives trading. The top banks combined make $3 billion-$4
billion a year dealing U.S. dollar interest rate swaps on
exchange-like platforms, similar to trueEX's, according to Will
Rhode, Head of Capital Markets Research at the Boston Consulting
Group.
In other derivatives markets, banks' efforts to keep new
exchanges out have drawn scrutiny from regulators and
enforcement agencies. In 2013, the European Commission accused
13 of the world's largest investment banks of colluding to keep
new exchanges out of the credit derivatives market. The U.S.
Department of Justice has also launched a probe into alleged
collusion in those markets.
DISRUPTING BANKS' BUSINESS MODELS
The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law requires many kinds
of derivatives to trade on exchanges. But the banks' refusal to
deal with a startup platform is a potent weapon, because market
players want to trade on exchanges where there is high volume.
Together, the big banks control over half the liquidity in the
market, giving them the power to decide which platforms survive,
and which die.
Last year, when a swaps exchange run by GFI Group
said it would allow anonymous trading, several banks threatened
to pull their business off the platform, according to people
familiar with the matter. GFI reversed course.
"The big banks want desperately to preserve the status quo,"
said Tod Skarecky, Vice President of Clarus Financial
Technology, a data and technology firm specializing in
derivatives markets. "This is disrupting their whole business
model."
Senior bank executives said their decisions about which
exchange to use are based on demand from clients. Senior bank
officials said their clients prefer to trade openly with big
banks because it is more efficient and is part of a broader
relationship with a bank that customers value, including access
to investment products and free research.
"If we had a bunch of clients coming saying they want to use
trueEX, then we'd use trueEX," said one senior bank executive.
"We just give clients what they want."
TrueEX CEO Sunil Hirani said 62 buyside firms, such as
investment and hedge funds, have signed onto his platform.
"Clearly the buyside demand is there," he said.
All the other swaps trading platforms, which have long
dominated the market with the banks' blessing, including
Tradeweb, which is owned by Thomson Reuters and 11
banks, and Bloomberg's swap execution facility, require
participants in swaps deals to disclose their identities after
they trade, giving dealer banks and other market participants
potentially valuable information about the trading patterns of
big investors.
"Anonymous trading is the obvious solution. It's fantastic,"
said Michael O'Brien, director of global trading for Eaton Vance
Corp, a Boston-based investment fund manager. "I don't want to
show the size of my trades, I don't want people to know how I'm
trading. Information is the most valuable asset we have."
New participants, like trueEX, leads to a more efficient,
transparent, and fair marketplace for all participants, said a
senior hedge fund executive who uses trueEX.
A spokesman for Bloomberg declined to comment. Lee Olesky,
CEO of Tradeweb, said in a statement that Tradeweb's 34% market
share so far in 2015 demonstrated it was providing the desired
features to traders.
"The current trading protocols in play have worked well in
supporting swaps trading without disrupting traders' ability to
access liquidity, and this is reflected in our leading market
share," Olesky said.
Before the financial crisis, banks traded swaps outside of
exchanges, leaving them with hundreds of thousands of trades on
their books with customers and other banks. Those trades meant
that every bank was connected to every other market participant
through a dense web of trades. If any one bank failed, other
banks connected to the wobbly player could fail too, creating
chaos in financial markets.
In a world with exchanges and centrally cleared trades, that
risk is reduced. The clearinghouse, sometimes connected to the
exchange, can ensure that every party's trades are properly
collateralized, and that the failure of one party will not
threaten the financial system.
But ensuring that existing trades are sufficiently
collateralized is not enough, analysts say. If the market is
heavily concentrated, with a few banks controlling most of the
trading volume on a few exchanges, the failure of one big party
or another shock to the system, can still be disastrous because
of the impact it would have on trading volume, they added. Such
so-called liquidity shocks can freeze up markets, and cause
massive price fluctuations that can ripple through the system.
"The whole idea of financial reform was to reduce systemic
risk and part of reducing systemic risk was to open the market
up so that important markets like interest rate swaps had more
players on the bank side providing liquidity and that's not what
has happened," said Kevin McPartland, the head of market
structure and technology research for Greenwich Associates, a
financial markets research firm based in Stamford, Connecticut.
If anything, market concentration has increased in recent
years. The top five interest rate swaps-dealing banks have
increased their share of that market to 65% last year from 55%
in 2012, according to a study by Greenwich Associates. It is
unclear how that has changed since trueEX began gaining
momentum.
Other upstarts have failed to gain any traction. One of
them, Tera Exchange, announced on Feb. 27 that it was shifting
its focus to bitcoin derivatives.
(Reporting By Charles Levinson; Editing by Martin Howell)