Asia Distillates-Margins slip on additional Indian supply

SINGAPORE, March 26 Asian gasoil margins slipped
on Tuesday as more supply was seen out of India and the Middle
East, at a time when demand has failed to pick up in the region.
The April gasoil crack fell 17 cents to $16.10 a barrel
above Dubai crude, Reuters data showed.
India's Essar Oil sold an additional cargo of gasoil through
a spot tender it had issued earlier, traders said.
The refiner sold two long-range sized vessels for April
loading to Socar Trading and Trafigura at premiums of $2.05 to
$2.10 a barrel and $1.80 to $1.90 a barrel above Middle East
quotes respectively, industry sources said.
Some spot demand from the Philippines prevented margins from
sliding further.
Petron likely bought a 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo for
April 20 to 22 delivery at a premium of about 80 cents a barrel,
similar to a previous cargo, traders said.
The company also likely bought a jet fuel cargo, though
details of that were not clear.
In the Gulf, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) sold
65,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil and 40,000 tonnes of 10
ppm sulphur diesel to Vitol at premiums of $1.75 to $1.85 a
barrel and $2.10 to $2.25 a barrel above Middle East quotes,
they added.
While the 10 ppm sulphur diesel cargo is likely to be
shipped to Europe, the 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes are likely
to meet East African demand, traders said.
Egyptian General Petroleum Co (EGPC) likely bought most of
its gasoil cargoes for April and May delivery into Suez from BP,
an industry source said, though this could not immediately be
verified.
Arbitrage economics to send diesel cargoes from Asia to
Europe are not profitable despite lower Russian diesel exports
in February, traders said.
Russian gasoline and gasoil exports fell in February by 15
percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, compared with the
previous month, Energy Ministry and Reuters data showed.
Russian domestic gasoline supplies rose 5.1 percent in
February compared with January, while gasoil shipments were up
9.7 percent.
* TENDERS: Bahrain Petroleum Co has offered 40,000 tonnes of
jet fuel for April 10 to 13 loading. The tender closes on March
27.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Vitol bought 100,000 barrels of jet
fuel for April 10 to 14 loading from Shell at a discount of 20
cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 118.21 0.01 0.01 118.20 GO-SIN
GO 0.5 Diff -2.85 -0.05 1.79 -2.80 GO-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 119.56 0.01 0.01 119.55 GO25-SIN
GO 0.25 Diff -1.50 -0.05 3.45 -1.45 GO25-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 121.11 0.09 0.07 121.02 GO005-SIN
GO 0.05 Diff 0.05 0.03 150.00 0.02 GO005-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 122.71 0.01 0.01 122.70 GO10-SIN
0.001%
GO 0.001 Diff 1.65 -0.05 -2.94 1.70 GO10-SIN-DIF
Spot Jet/Kero 120.46 0.13 0.11 120.33 JET-SIN
Jet/Kero Diff -0.06 0.04 -40.00 -0.10 JET-SIN-DIF
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 108.00 -0.03 -0.03 108.03
Gasoil M1 121.04 0.04 0.03 121.00
Gasoil M1/M2 -0.20 -0.13 185.71 -0.07
Gasoil M2 121.24 0.17 0.14 121.07
Regrade M1 -0.55 0.03 -5.17 -0.58
Regrade M2 -0.39 -0.01 2.63 -0.38
Jet M1 120.49 0.07 0.06 120.42
Jet M1/M2 -0.36 -0.09 33.33 -0.27
Jet M2 120.85 0.16 0.13 120.69
Gasoil 16.10 -0.17 -1.04 16.27
500ppm-Dubai
Cracks M1
Gasoil 16.97 -0.01 -0.06 16.98
500ppm-Dubai
Cracks M2
Jet Cracks M1 15.51 -0.11 -0.70 15.62
Jet Cracks M2 16.58 0.00 0.00 16.58
East-West M1 -0.75 -0.87 -725.00 0.12
East-West M2 -2.26 -0.38 20.21 -1.88
LGO M1 902.50 0.50 0.06 902.00
LGO M1/M2 -3.00 -0.25 9.09 -2.75
LGO M2 905.50 0.75 0.08 904.75
Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.54 0.13 0.97 13.41
Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.17 0.10 0.71 14.07
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)