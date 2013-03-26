Asia Distillates-Margins slip on additional Indian supply

SINGAPORE, March 26 Asian gasoil margins slipped on Tuesday as more supply was seen out of India and the Middle East, at a time when demand has failed to pick up in the region. The April gasoil crack fell 17 cents to $16.10 a barrel above Dubai crude, Reuters data showed. India's Essar Oil sold an additional cargo of gasoil through a spot tender it had issued earlier, traders said. The refiner sold two long-range sized vessels for April loading to Socar Trading and Trafigura at premiums of $2.05 to $2.10 a barrel and $1.80 to $1.90 a barrel above Middle East quotes respectively, industry sources said. Some spot demand from the Philippines prevented margins from sliding further. Petron likely bought a 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo for April 20 to 22 delivery at a premium of about 80 cents a barrel, similar to a previous cargo, traders said. The company also likely bought a jet fuel cargo, though details of that were not clear. In the Gulf, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) sold 65,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil and 40,000 tonnes of 10 ppm sulphur diesel to Vitol at premiums of $1.75 to $1.85 a barrel and $2.10 to $2.25 a barrel above Middle East quotes, they added. While the 10 ppm sulphur diesel cargo is likely to be shipped to Europe, the 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes are likely to meet East African demand, traders said. Egyptian General Petroleum Co (EGPC) likely bought most of its gasoil cargoes for April and May delivery into Suez from BP, an industry source said, though this could not immediately be verified. Arbitrage economics to send diesel cargoes from Asia to Europe are not profitable despite lower Russian diesel exports in February, traders said. Russian gasoline and gasoil exports fell in February by 15 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, compared with the previous month, Energy Ministry and Reuters data showed. Russian domestic gasoline supplies rose 5.1 percent in February compared with January, while gasoil shipments were up 9.7 percent. * TENDERS: Bahrain Petroleum Co has offered 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for April 10 to 13 loading. The tender closes on March 27. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Vitol bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for April 10 to 14 loading from Shell at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 118.21 0.01 0.01 118.20 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.85 -0.05 1.79 -2.80 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 119.56 0.01 0.01 119.55 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.50 -0.05 3.45 -1.45 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 121.11 0.09 0.07 121.02 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.05 0.03 150.00 0.02 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 122.71 0.01 0.01 122.70 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 1.65 -0.05 -2.94 1.70 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 120.46 0.13 0.11 120.33 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.06 0.04 -40.00 -0.10 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 108.00 -0.03 -0.03 108.03 Gasoil M1 121.04 0.04 0.03 121.00 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.20 -0.13 185.71 -0.07 Gasoil M2 121.24 0.17 0.14 121.07 Regrade M1 -0.55 0.03 -5.17 -0.58 Regrade M2 -0.39 -0.01 2.63 -0.38 Jet M1 120.49 0.07 0.06 120.42 Jet M1/M2 -0.36 -0.09 33.33 -0.27 Jet M2 120.85 0.16 0.13 120.69 Gasoil 16.10 -0.17 -1.04 16.27 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 16.97 -0.01 -0.06 16.98 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 15.51 -0.11 -0.70 15.62 Jet Cracks M2 16.58 0.00 0.00 16.58 East-West M1 -0.75 -0.87 -725.00 0.12 East-West M2 -2.26 -0.38 20.21 -1.88 LGO M1 902.50 0.50 0.06 902.00 LGO M1/M2 -3.00 -0.25 9.09 -2.75 LGO M2 905.50 0.75 0.08 904.75 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.54 0.13 0.97 13.41 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.17 0.10 0.71 14.07 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)