Asia Distillates-Gasoil margins up on Indonesian spot demand

SINGAPORE, March 28 Asian gasoil margins turned slightly higher on Thursday as spot demand emerged from Indonesia. The April gasoil crack was up four cents to $15.21 a barrel above Dubai crude, Reuters data showed. Indonesia's Wilmar International is seeking a spot cargo for later April delivery which could support the Asian gasoil market with demand from elsewhere being weak, traders said. Demand remained low as key importers Vietnam's Petrolimex and Indonesia's Pertamina remained absent from the spot market. Egyptian General Petroleum Corp is likely to have bought four 0.1 percent sulphur gasoil cargoes for April delivery from Dyna trading and Litasco, traders said. It probably paid premiums of between $6.40 to $6.70 a barrel above Middle East quotes for the cargoes, they added. But this could not immediately be verified. Yemen's Aden Refinery Company has offered two jet fuel cargoes for loading over April. It is unclear if the company has cancelled a previous tender offering 30,000 tonnes of jet fuel for April. Bahrain Petroleum Co has offered a gasoil cargo for April after cancelling an earlier tender which received bids of about $1.40 to $1.50 a barrel to Middle East quotes, traders said. * TENDERS: Bahrain Petroleum Co has offered 40,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 23 to 26 loading. The tender closes on March 28, with same-day validity. - Yemen's Aden Refinery Company has offered two cargoes of 25,000 tonnes each for loading over April 11 to 13 and April 24 to 26. The tender closes on March 31 and is valid until April 2. - Wilmar is seeking 38,000 tonnes of 0.35 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery over April 28 to May 2 into Dumai. The tender closes on April 1. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One jet deal and one gasoil trade. - BP bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for April 13 to 17 loading from Morgan Stanley at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to the average of April 15 to 19 Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong sold 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 12 to 16 loading at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 119.56 1.13 0.95 118.43 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.05 -0.05 1.67 -3.00 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 120.86 1.13 0.94 119.73 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.75 -0.05 2.94 -1.70 <GO25-SIN-DIF > Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 122.55 1.12 0.92 121.43 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.06 -0.06 #DIV/0! 0.00 <GO005-SIN-DI F> Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 124.21 1.18 0.96 123.03 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 1.60 0.00 0.00 1.60 <GO10-SIN-DIF > Spot Jet/Kero 122.17 1.19 0.98 120.98 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.11 -0.03 37.50 -0.08 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 109.96 0.99 0.91 108.97 Gasoil M1 122.51 1.12 0.92 121.39 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.39 -0.08 25.81 -0.31 Gasoil M2 122.90 1.20 0.99 121.70 Regrade M1 -0.35 0.03 -7.89 -0.38 Regrade M2 -0.20 0.06 -23.08 -0.26 Jet M1 122.16 1.15 0.95 121.01 Jet M1/M2 -0.54 -0.11 25.58 -0.43 Jet M2 122.70 1.26 1.04 121.44 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 15.21 0.04 0.26 15.17 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 16.49 0.13 0.79 16.36 Jet Cracks M1 14.86 0.07 0.47 14.79 Jet Cracks M2 16.29 0.19 1.18 16.10 East-West M1 -4.05 -3.16 355.06 -0.89 East-West M2 -4.39 -2.31 111.06 -2.08 LGO M1 916.75 11.50 1.27 905.25 LGO M1/M2 -3.25 0.25 -7.14 -3.50 LGO M2 920.00 11.25 1.24 908.75 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.53 0.52 4.00 13.01 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.02 0.31 2.26 13.71 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)