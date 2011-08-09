Bargain-hunters hoping for big earnings may fall into a trap

NEW YORK Aug 9 Investors looking for big bargains after the massive selloff in stocks may be putting too much faith in earnings.

The string of losses over the last two weeks has damaged investor psyche as they contemplate the possibility of another recession. Even with Tuesday's sharp rally, stocks are still in correction mode.

Until now, the silver lining throughout this soft economic period has been corporate earnings. The S&P 500 was on target for record per-share results this year prior to the recent selloff.

That picture is more complicated now as slowing economic growth may start to finally hit corporate performance. Recent data showed first-half growth was softer than originally thought, and consumer demand has been weak. With the S&P down 14 percent from its April 29 peak, the hit to stocks may signal a subsequent decline in profits that has not been factored in yet by estimates.

"I think there's real risk that this market environment we've just experienced does cause companies to pause in terms of their economic activity. That does put a little bit of a question on earnings expectations, especially as we go into 2012," said Scott Billeaudeau, portfolio manager at Fifth Third Asset Management in Minneapolis.

Second-quarter results have been much stronger than expected, beating estimates as they have in all recent quarters.

With results in from 88 percent of Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX companies, some 72 percent of companies have beaten earnings expectations in the second quarter, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Earnings expectations are likely to come down as the outlook for the economy weakens, some strategists said. So far, year-over-year earnings growth in the second quarter has been solid, at 11.8 percent.

Third-quarter earnings growth is estimated at 16.1 percent, roughly in line with growth seen in recent quarters, according to Thomson Reuters data. The growth estimate for the fourth quarter is 17.5 percent.

But those forecasts are likely to prove optimistic in the weeks ahead.

The mean change in earnings estimates over the last 14 days for next quarter is a negative 0.1 percent. The mean change in earnings estimates for the fourth quarter over that period is 0.1 percent, according to StarMine Thomson Reuters data.

While consensus estimates for future earnings have not changed much, a number of banks, including Goldman Sachs, have started to cut S&P year-end targets.

The S&P 500's price-to-earnings ratio is at 10.46, considered cheap by historical standards.

"The market is exhibiting signs of being a value trap: prices are falling faster than earnings are deteriorating," according to a recent note from Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts.

Strong earnings growth had driven much of the rebound in stocks since the March 2009 market lows.

Now, investors must weigh the prospect of strong earnings with a far more pessimistic outlook for the global economy.

A Reuters survey of more than 200 economists showed analysts cutting forecasts for U.S. growth, a reflection of widespread concern the global economy is slowing rapidly. For details, see [ID:nL6E7J90L2]

"Right now we're looking at a slowdown significantly in Europe, a slowdown here in the U.S....and it's not going to produce that earnings growth that we've been seeing in the last couple of years. I'm not convinced," said Robbert Van Batenburg, head of equity research, Louis Capital, New York.

However, there are still optimists.

They see stocks nearing a bottom and expect the slow-growing U.S. economy to avoid another recession. The decline in U.S. bond yields makes the earnings yield -- which compares per-share earnings to the current price of a stock -- look attractive.

"I think the stage is set to find a bottom and start trending higher, given the historic spread on earnings yield over Treasury rates," said Eric Kuby, chief investment officer at North Star Investment Management Corp. in Chicago.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Andrew Hay)