CEE MARKETS 1-Forint outperforms on positive S&P review, FX flat on Fed

* Fed keeps rates on hold near zero * S&P expected to upgrade Hungary outlook By Radu-Sorin Marinas and Sandor Peto BUCHAREST, Sept 18 The forint extended gains in early session on Friday with ratings agency Standard & Poor's seen changing Hungary's outlook to positive while regional peers were virtually flat after the Federal Reserve held off from hiking U.S. borrowing costs. By 0800 GMT, the forint traded 0.2 percent up on the day at 310.7 to the euro. The Polish zloty the Romanian leu and the Czech crown were unchanged. The Fed decided to hold interest rates near zero on concerns about global weakness but left the door open for a rate increase later this year. A hike would have made assets in the European Union's emerging markets less attractive. Analysts believe a delay in the hike could lift currencies as monetary policy stays loose. "We expect the forint to firm slightly further on Friday, but we do not expect the euro/forint course to move downwards (forint firming) significantly and permanently from the 310 level," CIB Bank analysts said in a note. The Hungarian currency climbed to a four-week high the previous day, bucking the trend seen among other peers. S&P is expected to change the outlook on the rating to positive from stable and analysts have said upgrades by the main rating agencies back to investment grade is long overdue based on Hungary's large current account surpluses. The review is due to be released after markets close. Hungarian debt yield curve became flatter on the Fed news, with short-term yields already at record lows while longer yields edged down in low turnover. "CEE local debt markets are expected to remain well anchored in short term at least following the Fed's on-hold decision," Raiffeisen said in a daily note. Hungary's leading pharmaceuticals company Richter hit a four-week high after its new antipsychotic drug, jointly developed with Allergan Plc, to treat bipolar disorder and schizophrenia got regulatory approval in the United States. * *