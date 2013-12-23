CEE MARKETS 2-OTP shares fall on concern over Hungarian forex loans

* OTP off lows, but weaker on concern over banks
* Equities firm, year-end flows move currencies
* IMF to return to Romania for talks, leu slightly stronger
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Dec 23 Shares in OTP Bank fell to
five-month lows on Monday, lagging moderate overall market gains
in Central Europe, on concerns Hungary may soon introduce new
measures to help out its foreign currencies borrowers.
Romania's leu firmed a shade against the euro
after the IMF said it would return to Bucharest for talks on how
the government plans to plug a projected revenue gap caused by
the postponement of a tax hike.
Hungary's central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy urged new
legislation in a weekend interview to offset the cost of such
loans, which has risen as the forint has weakened.
The government is meeting on Monday and it may discuss
possible measures according to media reports, though it is
unlikely to adopt a final scheme until courts rule in coming
months on lawsuits against banks filed by borrowers.
Fears of further government reforms of such loans at the
expense of banks have been weighing on OTP, Hungary's
biggest lender, for months.
OTP shares traded at 4,080 forints at 1500 GMT, off 5-month
lows hit at 4,036, but still half percent lower from Friday.
Most other shares in Hungary and the region were rising on
Monday. Currency markets were mixed in thin year-end flows.
The Hungarian forint and government bonds shrugged
off guidance from Matolcsy in the same interview that the key
central bank rate may go down to 2.5 percent in the next months,
lower than analysts' 2.8 percent consensus forecast.
The bank has cut the rate to 3 percent from last year's 7
percent, and the Hungarian government bond yield curve steepened
on concern that it could reduce rates sharply.
The 10-year Hungarian bond yield dropped 20
basis points to 5.55 percent.
"Somebody bought (10-year) 2023/A probably to arrange
positions ahead of the year-end," one Budapest-based trader
said. "If there are huge worries that should have affected the
forint and bonds."
HARD TO CALL
Hungarian dealers said worries over possible new measures at
the expense of banks ahead of elections in April and May meant
market developments early next year were hard to predict.
Matolcsy said half of the eight biggest banks in Hungary's
mostly foreign-owned bank system could quit the country within
18 months and local banks or Asian investors take their place.
In theory that could offer expansion opportunities for OTP
which has its headquarters in Hungary, and has healthy profits
unlike some foreign-owned banks.
"That is fine, but in what kind of a market?" one equity
trader said. "Matolcsy's comments suggest that conditions in the
entire banking system could become worse for all, including
OTP."
Foreign banks with operations in Hungary include Austria's
Raiffeisen and Erste and Italian lenders
Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit.
The Czech crown firmed 0.4 to 27.521 per euro,
lifted by year-end positioning rather than hopes the country may
have a new government soon.
"The crown is largely ignoring politics," a Prague-based
dealer said. "It will probably stay locked in the 27.400-700
range in the remaining market days of the year, however it can
move quite rapidly within that range."
Overall, central European currencies were mixed against the
euro, with the zloty flat at 4.159, the forint
gaining 0.3 percent to 297.43, while the leu
firmed 0.1 percent to 4.478.
The main equity indices of Prague and Warsaw
rose 0.6 percent, while the fall of OTP pushed down Budapest
by 0.1 percent.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1601 CET