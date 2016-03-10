Euro bounces after Draghi hints no more rate cuts to come

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Feb. 15
LONDON, March 10 The euro recovered all of the losses caused by a barrage of rate cuts and new stimulus from the European Central Bank on Thursday, jumping to a three-week high against the dollar after the bank's chief Mario Draghi said more cuts were unlikely.
The euro rose above $1.11, while it jumped more than 1 percent against the yen to trade at 126.215 yen.
The euro had earlier hit a 6-week low of $1.08215 after the ECB unveiled a raft of measures, many of them not expected by markets, to stimulate growth and inflation.
