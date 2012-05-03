RPT-Euro edges up, stocks trim gains as ECB on hold

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON May 3 The euro briefly rose against the dollar while European equities trimmed gains after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged on Thursday.
Financial markets' focus will now switch to a news conference by ECB President Mario Draghi at 1230 GMT.
The euro briefly rose to around $1.3136 against the dollar from $1.3128 just before the decision, staying close to Wednesday's low of $1.3122.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading pan-European shares trimmed gains slightly. It was last up 0.9 percent on the day, trading at 1,053.08, having traded 1 percent higher before the decision.
German Bund futures were last 10 ticks lower on the day at 141.63, little changed.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS