Euro, peripheral yields fall as Draghi affirms balance sheet commitment

LONDON Nov 6 The euro hit a 26-month low while peripheral European bond yields fell after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi affirmed the bank's balance sheet will be expanded to 2012 levels and highlighted risks to economic growth.

Draghi also told a news conference the ECB's Governing Council was unanimous in its commitment to using additional unconventional measures, if needed.

European shares reversed losses while the euro fell to a 26-month low of $1.2405.

Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds extended declines to the day's lows of 2.36 percent and 2.13 percent respectively.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.6 percent, at 1,356.91 points. The benchmark index was down 0.4 percent before Draghi's news conference started.

