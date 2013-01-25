RPT-Bunds fall, euro and bank stocks rise after LTRO payback

LONDON Jan 25 German debt prices fell while banking stocks and the euro rose on Friday after the ECB said banks planned to pay back 137 billion euros of its long term loans -- more than traders had expected.

Banks will repay the European Central Bank 137.159 billion euros in three-year loans next week, opting to hand back the money early, in a sign at least parts of the financial system are returning to health.

Bund futures fell around 20 ticks from levels seen before the announcement to a session low of 142.62 while two- year German yields extended an earlier rise to trade 5 basis points higher on the day at 0.23 percent.

The euro rose to a fresh 11-month high of $1.3461, up 0.5 percent on the day from $1.3419 while the Euro STOXX index of euro zone banking shares extended gains and was trading 1 percent higher.