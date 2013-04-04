Euro, European shares little changed after ECB holds rates

BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach successfully placed EUR 200 mln offering
* Successfully placed 200 million euro ($213.14 million) offering
LONDON, April 4 The euro and European shares were little changed on Thursday after the European Central Bank left interest rates on hold, as had been widely expected.
Focus will now switch to a news conference by ECB president Mario Draghi at 1230 GMT. Draghi was expected to highlight a fragile euro zone economy and could hint at the possibility of monetary policy easing in the future.
The euro edged up marginally to around $1.2818 from $1.2810 before the decision, though it was still down 0.3 percent on the day. It was last at $1.2808.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares was also little changed after the decision at 1,192.48 points.
LONDON, April 6 Traders are shipping more gasoline from Europe to the U.S. East Coast ahead of the summer driving season as a steady reduction in inventories there props up prices.
LONDON, April 6 The Czech crown surged almost 1.5 percent to its highest level against the euro since November 2013 on Thursday, after the country's central bank scrapped the cap on the currency it had in place for 3-1/2 years.