Euro rises, Bunds fall after ECB keeps rates on hold

LONDON, March 6 The euro rose, stocks trimmed
gains while German bund futures fell after the European Central
Bank kept rates on hold, wrong-footing some investors who were
expecting a move in the face of falling price pressures.
The euro rose to a sesion high of $1.3778 after the
ECB announcement from around $1.3750 beforehand.
German Bund futures fell to a day's low of 142.17,
having traded around 142.37 just before the decision. Euribor
futures also fell slightly across the December
2014-2017 strip, reflecting markets were still expecting looser
monetary policy later in the year.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares
slightly trimmed gains after the announcement and was trading
0.3 percent higher at 1,348.20 points.