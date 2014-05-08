版本:
Euro rises, Bunds fall after ECB holds rates

LONDON May 8 The euro rose while German Bund futures briefly hit the day's lows on Thursday after the European Central Bank kept key interest rates steady, disappointing those who saw an outside chance of a cut.

The euro rose to two-month high versus dollar of $1.3960 after the ECB announcement, from around $1.3933 beforehand.

Bund futures briefly fell as low as 144.34, down 21 ticks on the day, having traded around 144.47 before the decision.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index pared gains. The index was up by 0.3 percent at 1,349.28 points by 1146 GMT, having been up by 0.4 percent beforehand. (Reporting by the London markets team; Editing by Marius Zaharia)
