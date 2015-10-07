As global recession warnings sound, markets hit the afterburners

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 7 Like bulls in a China shop,
financial markets have gone on the rampage just as predictions
of another global recession gain ground and talk swirls of a
lost decade in Beijing.
Having taken a 13 percent battering over August and
September, MSCI's 45-country world stock index
has clawed back exactly half of that in an astonishing
turnaround this week.
It seems particularly odd timing, coming as renowned Citi
economist Willem Buiter warns China could drag the world back
into a two- or even three-year recession and Societe Generale
flags the dangers of a Japanese-style decade of stagnation.
Hard data has also taken a clear turn for the worse.
Even ignoring China, industrial output in Germany, probably
the most connected of world's big economies due to its high-end
machinery and car exports, is at its lowest in a year.
The last set of U.S. jobs and manufacturing numbers were
unambiguously grim, Europe's main high-flyers
Britain and Spain have started to lose altitude,
Russia is reeling and the IMF has just forecast a pan-Latin
American recession this year.
So why the sudden market rally?
It makes perfect sense to buy stocks, currencies or
commodities when they are cheap. But traders will also argue
that markets always price in in real time what official
statistics only show later.
By that logic, the current rebound might suggest the gloomy
data now coming through has already been factored in and that
the global rout and growth worries may have been overdone.
"We are buying select emerging markets at multi-decade or
all-time low valuations. We are buying the Mexican peso at the
weakest level it's been in history," Franklin Templeton's star
bond investor Michael Hasenstab said on Tuesday.
"On a valuation level, this is not a once in a decade, this
is a multi-decade opportunity to buy very cheap assets."
'BE BRAVE'
He is not the only one piling in. Even as Citi was flagging
Buiter's global recession call this week, its equity strategists
declared it was "time to be brave" and buy stocks.
From a psychological point of view it has also been helpful
that oil is back above $50 a barrel and that Chinese markets
have steadied over the last month - although it is notable that
they been closed for all of this week's rally.
In terms of data, though the IMF cut its global forecasts
again on Tuesday, that wasn't enough to suggest the kind of
worldwide recession predicted by Buiter. It didn't even budge
its China projections.
There is also of course the prospect that the slowdown will
lead to more stimulus and rate cuts in big economies like China,
the euro zone and Japan, and further push back long-awaited U.S.
hikes.
But hadn't investors come to the conclusion a few weeks ago
that that would confirm a global flatlining?
"If we're not careful, we're going to talk ourselves into a
recession," said Pierre Sarrau, deputy chief investment officer,
multi-asset strategies, at Blackrock in London.
"There are signs we're returning to growth. It's a highly
uncertain environment though."
(Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by John
Stonestreet)