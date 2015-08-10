Central Europe looking a tranquil port in emerging markets storm

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 10 With purring economies that have
few connections with China or commodity markets, Central Europe
is for once looking like the safest port in a storm for emerging
market investors.
Normally unglamorous Hungary is the world's top performing
equity market this year in dollar terms and its bonds are in the
top four too.
Hungarian stocks and bonds have been on a roll since January
- shares are up almost 40 percent - when Hungary's move to
relieve families of costly Swiss franc mortgages at the expense
of the banks, looked a masterstroke after the Swiss National
Bank suddenly abandoned its currency cap.
Economic powerhouses Poland and the Czech Republic,
meanwhile, are posting impressive growth and central European
currencies are also holding firm - even the leu, despite a
corruption scandal that is rocking Romania's government.
"There is some really good data coming out of eastern
Europe," said Jan Dehn at emerging market fund manager Ashmore.
"The Czechs have just revised up their (growth) forecasts,
Hungary continues to do well getting to terms with its foreign
currency debt and Poland as usual is producing very strong
growth."
The region's minimal ties with China are also helping,
something that makes a welcome change from recent years when the
debt crisis in its biggest trade partner, the euro zone, has
acted as a bit of a turn-off.
China's troubles have played a big role in the commodity
rout that has hammered emerging market big boys Brazil, South
Africa and Russia over the last 1-1/2 months.
Central Europe imports most of its oil and metals so the
price drop is a boon and IMF data shows China buys not much more
than 1 percent of Czech, Polish, Hungarian or Romanian exports,
versus the roughly 30 percent that go to Germany, which looks to
be picking up.
CENTRAL RESERVATIONS
Optimism towards the region, however, is being tempered by
pockets of rising political uncertainty.
In Poland, central Europe's biggest economy and its
long-time anchor of stability, eyebrows are being raised ahead
of parliamentary elections that look likely to usher in a change
of government in October.
The Warsaw stock market has been the region's only
loser this year, down more than 2 percent and 14 percent since
May, partly on worries about the more euro-sceptic stance of the
opposition Law and Justice party (PiS), which is the
front-runner in opinion polls.
There was another big jolt lower for Polish bank stocks and
bonds on Thursday as a Hungary-style move to make banks pay for
the bulk of losses on Swiss franc mortgages was approved.
Some investors see it a sign of a growing appetite for more
interventionism at a time where markets are already facing
challenges.
"Very low spreads give little protection against risks from
higher core market yields and with asymmetric political risks
until October's parliamentary elections," analysts at JP Morgan
said in a recent note, recommending investors keep their
holdings of Polish bonds to a minimum.
Romania, where stocks have jumped 10 percent this
year, is in the spotlight again too.
Its Prime Minister, Victor Ponta, is embroiled in a
corruption scandal but still pushing through big tax cuts
branded a reckless ahead of elections next year.
CURRENCY APPEAL
Those doubts are however being largely offset by the
region's solid finances.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley on Friday described the current
account picture across central Europe as "extremely healthy".
Every country now runs an external surplus. In Hungary, which is
angling for an investment grade rating, it is 9 percent of GDP.
That is a big difference to many rival emerging markets and
a key change from the pre-financial crisis days when central
Europe used to run large deficits, often funded by 'hot money'
portfolio inflows, FX loans and foreigners snapping up property.
Domestic demand looks to be hotting up. Erste Bank said on
Friday it was the prime reason why Central Europe was faring
"substantially better" than the rest of Europe.
The bloc's currencies could also be a draw. Like most of the
world they have lost out to the dollar this year
, though average falls of around 7-8 percent
look manageable compared with 24, 16 and 11 percent slumps for
Brazil, Turkey and Asia's worst performer
Malaysia.
At the same time most are up versus the euro
and expected to keep going now
that it looks like the region's central banks have all completed
their interest rate cut cycles.
That's a potential negative for bonds, especially if a U.S.
rate hike lifts global borrowing rates. But the potential
currency gains could be enough to draw in euro zone investors
who are seeing their returns squashed by European Central Bank
bond buying.
"I think the whole region has been trading relatively well
because growth is well supported, inflation is pretty low and
because they are being helped by the ECB's low rates," said
Viktor Szabo at Aberdeen Asset Management.
(editing by John Stonestreet)